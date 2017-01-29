Shannon Hardy, creative writing senior March: Washington D.C. Why They Marched: “I marched because, even in 2017, sexism and racism are flaws in our society that aren’t being properly addressed by the administration in the White House. I am lucky to live in a democracy that allows its people to voice their opinion, and it’s an important time to take that opportunity.” Favorite Moment: “My favorite part of the march was seeing so many passionate, intelligent young girls using their voice and getting involved with the discussion. Girls marching for the values and standards of good science, marching for racial equality, marching for their education and their rights to speak out. It was really exciting to see a younger generation so engaged.” Takeaway: “It sounds kinda corny but the human spirit is so, so, strong. I met so many brave, compassionate women there, who had been protesting the same inequalities for decades. But their voices were still so strong, no one was backing down. It was an incredible experience, and I feel so fortunate to have been there.”