A&E Column: Top 3 holiday TV episodes

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, everyone. Lights adorn nearly every tree in town, television commercials are especially obnoxious with their hottest deals, and every other radio station is playing Christmas music. The holiday season is officially upon us.

However, I am not here to speak to you all about how great or depressing the holiday season can be, but rather about the A&E section’s favorite holiday-themed episodes of television and how they are a constant reminder of why the holiday season is so special.

In the age of streaming services and binge watching, it can be forgotten how exciting it was every year when our favorite shows featured their coveted Christmas-themed episodes. So without further ado, here are some of what I feel are the best, most memorable Christmas episodes from some of my favorite shows. So leave your Rankin/Bass stop-motion specials behind, dust off the old…Netflix app(?) and cozy up on your couch to get into the holiday spirit this year.

1. It is difficult to begin a discussion about fantastic Christmas episodes without bringing up the beloved British television series, “Doctor Who.” Fans of the show know how exciting and special the annual Christmas episode is every year. The episode is so special, in fact, that it is aired apart from the current season as an annual event on the BBC.

For those unaware “Doctor Who” is a British sci-fi series featuring a time-travelling alien called the Doctor who jumps through time and space, saving planet earth from impending alien threats. A premise like that leaves an immense amount of room for creativity and zaniness and that is exactly what the show delivers.

While there are plenty of great episodes to choose from, the one that sticks out the most to me is the 2010 episode “A Christmas Carol.” The plot of the episode follows the Doctor (Matt Smith) and his two companions, Amy (Karen Gillan) and Rory (Arthur Darvill), as they try to change the life of the miserly Kazran Sardick (Michael Gambon) in an attempt to soften his heart, preventing a disaster in his time that is caused, suffice it to say, by Sardick’s hatred of Christmas. The trio takes Sardick through time to his past, present and future in true Christmas Carol fashion. This is the biggest strength of the episode, as its subject matter is familiar yet different and creates an overwhelmingly jolly atmosphere that is sure to get even the harshest Scrooges into the holiday spirit.

2. My second suggestion leaves behind the otherworldliness of “Doctor Who” and instead is grounded in an area that most of us are all familiar with: the workplace.

“The Office,” the popular, workplace mockumentary-style show from the mid-2000s, is a show that had an incredible rise and meteoric fall as its questionable shift in suspension of disbelief got a little too much for fans to take as the show reached its mid-series point. This is why, of all the Christmas episodes, I have chosen season seven’s two-part “Classy Christmas” episode as the one I always remember most fondly.

Fans of the show may scoff at this, but I have good reason as to why I chose this over others. This set of episodes came during a time when a lot of “Office” fans were fed up, yet it still delivered a lot of what made those same fans fall in love with the show in the first place. Michael Scott’s (Steve Carell) immeasurable, childish selfishness, one of the most memorable feuds between Dwight (Rainn Wilson)and Jim (John Krasinski) involving an escalating snowball fight, and of course all of the heart and cheer one could really ask for from characters that fans had been struggling to like for the past two or three seasons. These two episodes served as a lone bright spot during a rather dark time for “Office” fans and reminded us all of why we had chosen to stick with the show even through all of its faults.

3. Finally, I would like to talk about the Christmas episode titled “Year’s End” from season one of the CW’s “Arrow.” Yes, yes I know what you are thinking. “Really? That?” To which I reply, yes. That.

The first of DC comic’s television universe, “Arrow” features high-octane action and drama inspired by the popular comic book character Green Arrow.

Most fans of the show probably barely remember this episode, but given that I recently just started watching the show, it is fresh on my mind, and I feel it really delivers not only as an episode of “Arrow” but as a Christmas episode.

In the episode, Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) is dealing with the knowledge of a copycat archer who is revealed as the big baddie of the season. On top of this, it is December, and Queen cannot help but notice that there is not a candy cane or ornament to be seen in his family’s lavish mansion. He later finds out that his father, who passed away years prior in the same accident that had Queen shipwrecked on a deserted island for five years, was the reason why the Queen family could not feel the Christmas spirit so easily. Being Queen’s first Christmas since his shipwreck, this leads to a lot of emotional conversations about the importance of family.

It is both Queen’s first duel with the dark archer and the resolution of his family’s Christmas woes that makes this episode one to remember. It speaks volumes to how Christmas can unify a family and also remind any one individual how important aesthetic rituals and selflessness can remind us that life is worth living after all. Definitely go back and give this one a rewatch if you are struggling to find the light this holiday season or just want to see an extremely fun archery duel.

I know there are probably a dozen Christmas episodes that I could have written about here, but do not be turned off if your favorite is not listed. The holidays is a time of sharing and acceptance after all and I hope you all can sit back, watch some of your own favorite Christmas episodes and appreciate everything you have this season.