Alexander reflects on stellar SVSU career

Senior linebacker Michael Alexander finished out his memorable career at Saginaw
Valley with a strong and successful season, both individually and collectively. He earned All-GLIAC first team honors.
Anchoring the second-best defense in the GLIAC this year, the 6-foot, 235-pound line- backer was a force for opponents to reckon with, leading all other players in the GLIAC in both tackles (117) and tackles per game (10.6). Alexander received All-GLIAC First Team honors at the conclusion of the 2018 season and ended his Cardinal career with 291 stops, ranking 13th among Cardinals all-time.
“The seniors we have here now, I have a lot of respect for them for staying with it, pushing through and not giving up in those times, and now we’ve basically turned this program around, finishing up 8-3 for our senior year,” Alexander said.
The season’s 8-3 record was the most wins out of SVSU football since 2013.
Alexander is a graduate of Midland High School and is studying exercise science with a minor in marketing at Saginaw Valley.
Alexander was with the Cardinals for five seasons, redshirting his freshman year due to a torn meniscus in his knee, which he suffered in the last scrimmage of football camp, just before the regular season began. Alexander made the most of this setback and was still able to help the team while learning through watching.
“I was still able to travel with the team,” Alexander said. “I was in the pressbox for all the games, so I was able to help the coaches out and really learn a lot still being around the guys.”
In 2015, Alexander saw playing time in 11 games, posting nine solo tackles and 11 as- sists. The Cardinals finished 1-10. They improved to 5-5 the following season, in which Alexander played in six games, recording 16 solo tackles and 40 assists, averaging 9.3 tackles per game. He also forced three fumbles.
Last year, Alexander started all 11 games and helped the Cardinals to a 5-6 record, leading the team in tackles (94) and maintaining 9.3 tackles per game. He earned All-GLIAC second team honors.
In 2018, Alexander was recognized as the “Iron Cardinal” at the University’s SV awards show for his top-notch work ethic, grit and leadership as a Cardinal athlete.
Alexander hopes to continue playing the game that he loves even now that his time with the Cardinals is over.
The Detroit Lions visited with Alexander and took measurements, watched his film and got to know him.
“No other team has come to talk to me,” Alexander said. “But I believe I’ll have the opportunity to show myself and get a try-out or a camp.”
He went on to explain a possible switch of positions from linebacker to fullback.
“If I have to, I’m going to try out as a full-back. I don’t have any film, but I have stuff from high school,” Alexander said. “I’m the right size and build of an NFL fullback. I’m just going to see where it takes me and give it everything I got, and I have high hopes for it.”
Michael pointed out former Cardinal linebacker Bryan Jones, who will be one of the first players in the new Alliance Foot- ball League, and went on to talk of his own chances in the AFL, dabbling with that as well as the Canadian Football League.
“I give thanks to God and my parents – they’re huge supporters,” Alexander said. “They live in South Carolina, and they’ve come to every single game. I wouldn’t be where I am today without them and my family supporting me.”