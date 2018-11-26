Alexander reflects on stellar SVSU career

“The seniors we have here now, I have a lot of respect for them for staying with it, pushing through and not giving up in those times, and now we’ve basically turned this program around, finishing up 8-3 for our senior year,” Alexander said.

The season’s 8-3 record was the most wins out of SVSU football since 2013.

Alexander is a graduate of Midland High School and is studying exercise science with a minor in marketing at Saginaw Valley.

Alexander was with the Cardinals for five seasons, redshirting his freshman year due to a torn meniscus in his knee, which he suffered in the last scrimmage of football camp, just before the regular season began. Alexander made the most of this setback and was still able to help the team while learning through watching.

“I was still able to travel with the team,” Alexander said. “I was in the pressbox for all the games, so I was able to help the coaches out and really learn a lot still being around the guys.”