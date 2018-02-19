Annual ‘Ball’ becoming an institution

The third-annual Cardinal Ball was held on Saturday, Feb. 17, at the Golden Glow Ballroom in Swan Creek Township.

The formal dance was hosted and organized by Student Association. Many Cardinals enjoyed the opportunity to cut loose and dress up for a night of dancing.

Each ticket included dinner, soft drinks, hors d’oeuvres, a bus ride there and back, take home memorabilia and a photo booth, where there were props available for funny pictures and picture frames available that guests could put their photos in.

There was also a cash bar for students of drinking age. Attendees could bring one non-student guest, as long as they were over 18.

The ball, which in the past has seen about 350 attendees, had 385 attendees on Saturday. SA advertised the ball to students, found the venue, sold tickets, booked a DJ, set up the decorations and scheduled the buses.

“This is the third year, and every year it grows and we see more and more in attendance,” said Elizabeth Bihary, chair of SA’s Campus Events Committee. “It’s a fun night where students can get off campus and dance like prom.”

The ballroom offered a classy venue for the Ball. Candle lit tables, red and black decorations and a packed dance floor all contributed to a fun atmosphere.

“This has been a super fun night,” said fourth-year biology student Samantha Bone. “I went last year, but this year’s venue is better and the atmosphere is awesome. SA should definitely keep doing this ball every year.”