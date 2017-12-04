Athletic Director Watson announces retirement

SVSU Director of Athletics Mike Watson announced his retirement Dec. 4, 2017. He will officially retire at the end of the calendar year.

John Decker, SVSU associate vice president of administration and business affairs as well as general counsel, has been named acting Director of Athletics, effective immediately. Watson will continue to serve SVSU on a consulting basis until June 2018.

“I appreciate Mike Watson’s support of our student-athletes and coaches, and his service to the university over the past 10 years,” SVSU President Don Bachand said in a press release from SVSU Athletics.

Watson began his tenure as athletic director at SVSU on Feb. 26, 2017. Prior to SVSU, he served as the associate director of athletics at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio.

A 1979 graduate of Miami University, Watson played college football and was drafted by the Miami Dolphins in the 1977 NFL Draft by the Miami Dolphins, before spending four years with the New Orleans Saints.