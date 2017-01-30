Bachand releases response to executive order on immigration

On Monday, Jan. 30, the President’s Office released on behalf of President Bachand the following response to President Trump’s executive order on immigration:

Dear Campus Community:

Saginaw Valley State University has a proud and rich tradition of welcoming students, employees and visitors from across the world. We have more than 700 international students enrolled this year, and their presence and participation enriches our campus environment and the education of all of our students.

Even as we seek clarity to questions that may arise, SVSU will continue to maintain our compliance with all applicable laws, regulations, and executive orders that impact higher education. We also will assist and support our international students, faculty and staff to ensure that their legal rights are protected.

Finally, in accord with our core principles and values of diversity and inclusion, we will always advocate for our SVSU community, and I ask that we all work together to ensure that all members of our University community feel welcomed and supported.

President Bachand