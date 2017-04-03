Baseball takes three of four from Lake Erie

The SVSU baseball team got back on track over the weekend, taking three of four from Lake Erie on the road.

After being swept by Ohio Dominican in conference play’s opening weekend, the team continued to struggle in game one against the Storm. SVSU went down 6-0 before stealing the lead back following a seven-run fifth inning. Lake Erie, however, added two runs in the bottom half of the inning to round out the scoring for the game. SVSU committed five defensive errors in the 8-7 loss.

The Cardinals rebounded from there, taking the next three contests. In game two, after going down 1-0 in the bottom of the first, SVSU tallied five consecutive runs to win 5-1.

SVSU jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the third game of the series, but Lake Erie continued to chip away and tied the game at six in the bottom of the sixth. SVSU was able to answer back with the game-winning run in the top of the seventh.

SVSU also won the series finale, topping Lake Erie 13-7.