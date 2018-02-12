Basketball programs honor breast cancer survivors

Saturday, Feb. 10, marked the 10th annual breast cancer survivor reception put on by SVSU Athletics and the men’s and women’s basketball programs.

The reception took place during the teams’ doubleheader against Northern Michigan University. The event coincided with the GLIAC’s Pink Wave Week, which also brings support and awareness to breast cancer.

During halftime of the women’s game, 23 breast cancer survivors were walked to half-court by members of the men’s basketball team. Ranging from one and a half years to 23 years of remission, the survivors were welcomed by a standing ovation from the crowd.

Women’s head coach Jamie Pewinski has been with the team for the last seven events.

“There aren’t too many people that haven’t been affected in some way by breast cancer, whether it’s a family member or a friend,” Pewinski said. “It’s always nice to take some time to honor the ones that have directly fought this disease. The event that we host is hopefully a time for the survivors to know that they don’t fight this battle alone, and we’re all here to support them.”

Players on both teams helped sell gray shirts embroidered with the phrase “Just Cure It” on the front. Pewinski mentioned that the teams hosted a luncheon for the survivors during the week.

“I think it is awesome to be able to play for something bigger than ourselves. It’s a great way to bring people together for an amazing cause,” junior guard Hannah Settingsgaard said. “I think it’s important to host this event because it really just teaches us all not to take anything for granted. It’s such a great way to get the community involved and bring attention to those who are battling breast cancer. It’s important to show support to those with breast cancer who are also associated with this university.”

In game news, the women’s team hosted Michigan Tech (20-3) on Thursday, Feb. 8. The Huskies took it to the Lady Cards, as they won 71-43.

The game was dominated by Michigan Tech, as they led for a majority of the game. SVSU shot 26 percent from the field, shooting 3-22 in the second half.

Four Huskies scored in double digits, as Settingsgaard was the only SVSU player in double figures with 11 points.

Northern Michigan (11-13) defeated the Cardinals, 67-62 on Saturday, Feb. 10. The Lady Cardinals overall record is 5-18.

The game featured nine ties and six lead changes. SVSU was leading by three heading into the fourth quarter but was outscored 20-12 in the final quarter.

Junior guard Anna Hall scored a career-high 20 points in the outing. Settingsgaard and sophomore guard Katie Schultz each scored 10 points apiece, a career-high for Schultz.

In men’s action, the team won in double overtime against Michigan Tech (13-10) 105-94 at home. Senior guard Mike Wells Jr. finished with a career-high 44 points, seven assists, and two steals. He shot 15-24, including 7-11 from beyond the arc and 7-10 from the free-throw line.

Huskies forward Kyle Monroe also scored 50 points in the outing.

Head coach Randy Baruth praised his team’s efforts after the game.

“Well, they just competed,” Baruth said. “We were down eight at the half and then down one. We just kept playing. It was good to see (freshman guard) James Toohey step up and make some really big shots.”

Toohey scored 22 points to go along with three steals.

On Saturday, the men beat Northern Michigan (14-9) 92-66, improving their own record to 10-14. Wells tallied 28 points, five assists and two steals. The Cardinals were up 45-28 at the half and carried that momentum for the final 20 minutes of action.

Freshman forward Liam Evans scored a career-high 16 points on 8-12 shooting. Freshman guard DJ Hoskins scored 15 points on 4-7 from the field and 5-5 from the charity stripe.

Thursday, Feb. 15, the squads host Wayne State, which will mark senior night for the men. Games tip off at 6 p.m. for the women and 8 p.m. for the men. The teams then travel to Davenport on Saturday, Feb. 17. The women play at 1 p.m. and the men at 3 p.m.