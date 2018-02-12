Cardinal Ball dance sees greater inclusivity effort

The third-annual rendition of Student Association’s formal dance, the Cardinal Ball, will take place on Saturday, Feb. 17, at 8 p.m.

To be more inclusive, Student Association (SA) has teamed up with Multicultural Student Affairs to offer discounted tickets.

Tickets cost $16 per person and $30 per couple, and 75 tickets are for sale at a discounted price. Ticket prices include transportation, hors d’oeuvre and non-alcoholic beverages.

Discounted tickets are first, come first serve, but it is asked that attendees save discounted tickets for those in financial need.

Elizabeth Bihary, third-year health science major and campus events director for SA, said SA wanted to take an event that has had participants that were predominately white in the past and open up access to more students and diversify the event.

“There’s never been anything done like this, and with Student Association being a big organization on campus, going to the Student Advisory Board to find a way to get more people involved is a big step forward,” Bihary said.

The discounted tickets are a first for the Cardinal Ball. Many SA members are happy to be making the event more accessible to different parts of the student body.

“That’s the most important part, too,” Bihary said. “We wanted to recreate a part of this event so we can get more people involved, be more diverse and create an inclusive environment where everyone feels welcome.”

SA worked with the Office of Multicultural Student Affairs to make Cardinal Ball more accessible to SVSU’s diverse community.

“The goal of the council is to eliminate barriers for students that want to participate,” said Roberto Garcia, the director of Multicultural Student Affairs. “One of the issues was the cost of tickets for the students.”

Garcia spoke about his office and SA’s joint effort to make Cardinal Ball and other events more inclusive.

“We want to be inclusive to the entire campus community,” Garcia said. “This is what (SA) wanted, and the Office of Multicultural Student Affairs saw that we could help with this. We’re getting momentum, and we’re going to continue outreach to make sure there’ll be an inclusive environment that supports diversity and multiculturalism on this campus.”

Student Association hopes to continue discounting a portion of future Cardinal Ball tickets and continue to create an accepting environment for all students at Saginaw Valley.

“I’m very proud of the maturity students have shown talking about these topics and also at looking to resolve these issues so we can make sure every student at Saginaw Valley has a true college experience that is supported by everyone here on campus,” Garcia said.