Cardinal Sins wins press award

SVSU’s student publication Cardinal Sins has won a Most Outstanding College Literary-Art Magazine award from the American Scholastic Press Association (ASPA) for the second year in a row. Only two publications in the nation received the award this year.

Every year, Cardinal Sins competes against university publications from all over the country. ASPA evaluates the publications’ work based on aesthetics and content, with different awards for each category. Cardinal Sins has often won first place for SVSU’s district, but this year, the publication earned exceptionally high scores in all categories.

Cardinal Sins won high marks for content coverage, organization and creativity. For both design and content, they received perfect scores. The high scores won Cardinal Sins a First Place with Merit award along with the Most Outstanding College Literary-Art Magazine award.

“This award is an immense honor for Sins, and every ounce of credit goes to the students, particularly editor Victoria Phelps,” said Kim Lacey, the faculty advisor for Cardinal Sins. “The journal has always been a strong representation of artistic expression, on and off campus. Following the receipt of this award, I imagine Sins will attract even stronger entries, adding to the always fascinating collection of work we already receive.”

Phelps is an English Literature major and the Editor-in-Chief of Cardinal Sins. She and her staff have spent many hours evaluating submissions from writers, artists and photographers, or “sinners,” as they are referred to by the magazine.

“I was really happy because it means our journal will continue to receive a lot of attention from literary circles around the country,” said associate editor Mackenzie Bethune. “(I’m) thankful to our contributors and editors, both at present and those in the past who have worked to get our journal to the place it is today.”

Cardinal Sins features poetry, short stories, art and photography. Phelps and her staff typically receive hundreds of submissions for every issue they produce.

“Cardinal Sins is an amazing publication,” read ASPA’s letter of recognition. “Not only have you mastered the basic elements of a good magazine (staff box, table of contents, etc.) but you have also published excellent works from your school population. Cardinal Sins is a model for those up-and-coming magazines and an inspiration for those that haven’t quite aced the necessary skills.”

Finkbeiner Endowed Professor of Ethics Peter Brian Rose-Barry, the faculty advisor for the publication at the time of the ASPA award, is beyond proud of the achievements of the students who work on and have submitted to Cardinal Sins.

“I take (ASPA’s feedback) as evidence that our students have mastered the design and production of an art and literary magazine,” Rose-Barry said. “What else to do when you’ve been named the best for two years in a row?”