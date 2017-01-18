Cardinal track and field team hosts SVSU Classic meet

Over the weekend, the SVSU men’s and women’s track and field teams competed at the SVSU Classic. With a home crowd, the athletes looked to take the top spot in all events. Schools competing at the meet included Siena Heights, Olivet, Wayne State and Spring Arbor.

On the women’s side, sprinter Ce’Aira Richardson posted the top time in the 400-meter dash at 56.50 seconds, paving the way for a first-place overall finish in the event. Richardson combined this with another first-place finish with three of her fellow Cardinals in the 4×400-meter relay. Monica LeDuc tied for fourth in the high jump event with her highest jump being 1.52 meters and 1.43 meters in the finals.

“We should be where we need to be, come championship time,” head coach Rod Cowan said of his jumpers.

Cowan went on to say that their lack of depth is made up for by “young and developing kids,” and All-American jumpers like Anna Focesato, who he described as an anchor for the group.

Women’s middle distance put up another high quality showing with Lauren Huebner grabbing first place in the 600-meter run with a time of 1:39.15. Finally, SVSU’s junior middle-distance runner Alicia Tomlin earned second place overall in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:19.64, within one second of first place.

When talking about the team’s performance, Tomlin believed that they did well.

“We haven’t had a whole lot of workouts yet [due to winter break],” she said. “I’m sure everyone will be improving by a lot, it is hard to tell this early in the season.”

With middle distance being one of the women’s strong points, the junior has high expectations for the squad.

With a few of SVSU’s top athletes out of this meet with healthy scratches, the women hope to build on these finishes as the season continues.

“We aren’t a win/loss sport so we have the luxury of training through meets,” Cowan said. “We just wanted to rest those athletes.”

This was due to the next three weeks, which are packed with highly important meets.

The men also boasted strong performances in their events. In the 1 mile run, SVSU’s Tim Kimball took home fourth place with a time of 4:26.53 while Clyde Anderson and Kavi Kulkarni followed close behind at sixth and seventh place. In the 400-meter dash, freshman Jordan Wells also finished fourth with his fellow Cardinal runners taking fifth through ninth place. In sprints, Landon Lyons earned second place in the 60-meter dash with a time of 7.13 seconds. Rob Roest finished third in 800-meter run and Carter Eckhardt finished sixth in the 200-meter dash.

Eckhardt also lead the men to a runner-up finish in the 4×400-meter relay.

The Cardinals excelled in the field events and jumps as well, with Sam Black finishing fourth in the long jump finals at 6.06 meters and Noah VanderVeen taking home second in high jump. Brady Watson had a top finish in the triple jump event with a jump of 12.72 meters. Men’s pole vault finished third through fifth place as well with Sebastian Behme leading the way for them.

Undoubtedly, SVSU’s top performers were in the throwing events with Ryan Kelly and Ben Morrow finishing first and second in shotput, both outthrowing the next opponent by over a meter in the finals. Morrow also was runner-up in the weight throw.

“Those guys have been patient and you’re just now starting to see the fruit of their hard work, they rededicated themselves in the weight room,” Cowan said.

Joey Southgate, a leader in both track and cross-country finished 10th in the 800-meter run. With cross-country nearly running into the indoor track season, a successful year in running can spill over to track. Southgate was eager to point the positive aspects out.

“I think it raises the expectations a little bit and the confidence of the distance side,” he said.

With a team 10th place, nationwide finish in cross-country, he also explained that it can boost the confidence of the track team as a whole.

“It really excites the guys and motivates them,” Southgate said, “I think things look good and it’s more of an energy and team dynamic for us at this point.”

Saginaw Valley’s upcoming schedule is rigorous, competing in the Doug Hansen Open next Friday, Jan. 20, and Jet’s Pizza Invite the following weekend. After these competitions, the team has a meet against Northwood Feb. 4.