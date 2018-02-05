Cardinal women fall to Lakers, Bulldogs

The SVSU women’s basketball team’s eight-game road losing streak stretched to 10 this past weekend, as it dropped games to Lake Superior State and Ferris State.

The team traveled to the Upper Peninsula on Thursday, Feb. 1, as they took on LSSU (1-16 entering the contest). The Cardinals lost 63-60, as the Lakers made a go-ahead three-pointer with 21 seconds remaining in regulation.

The game was neck-and-neck for all 40 minutes, with 13 ties and 18 lead changes.

LSSU took a 32-30 lead going into halftime, as both teams shot an efficient 46 percent from the field.

The Cardinals were able to outscore the Lakers 18-14 in the third behind six points from both junior guard Hannah Settingsgaard and freshman guard Laurel Jacqmain.

A 12-point fourth quarter by the Cardinals gave the Lakers the slight edge they needed to win. Lake Superior scored 17 points in the concluding quarter.

In a battle of the benches, the Lakers had a strong upper hand, as their reserves outscored SVSU’s 25-4.

SVSU shot 25-57 from the field and 5-22 from beyond the arc. The Cardinals had six free throw attempts, while the Lakers had 19.

The Cardinals forced 18 turnovers, which resulted in 12 points. LSSU forced 17 for 27 points.

Junior forward Abby Duffy scored a game-high 20 points on 10-14 shooting. Duffy also had seven rebounds and two steals.

Settingsgaard was the second-leading Cardinal with 17 points on 7-10 shooting. She made two of her four three-point shots and grabbed five rebounds.

“When you’re playing in such a tight game, it’s super important to just focus on what you do best,” Settingsgaard said. “My teammates did a great job reversing the ball and pushing it up the floor in transition, which is always key to me being a consistent scorer. With the score going back and forth so many times, I felt like it was my job to respond.”

The Ferris State Bulldogs (12-10) topped the Cardinals 78-67 on Saturday, Feb. 3, to avenge a loss to the Cardinals in December.

The Cardinals found a rhythm, as they led by two entering the fourth quarter. However, Ferris State got hot in the final 10 minutes of play and outscored SVSU 28-15.

Bulldogs forward Rachel McInerney led all scorers with 31 points to pair up with 18 rebounds. Jacqmain had a team-high 24 points on 8-15 shooting.

Sophomore guard Francesca Coury made the most of her 38 minutes, as she scored a career-high 19 points, shooting 6-13 and 5-8 from beyond the arc.

Junior guard Anna Hall was the other Cardinal to score in double digits, as she scored 18 points, most coming from the charity stripe, where she went 9-12. She also had seven rebounds, seven assists and five steals.

The Lady Cards (5-16 overall) shot 20-59 from the field and an efficient 47.4 percent from three-point range. SVSU had 36 rebounds to Ferris State’s 54.

“We have been preaching about the process all year and trying to get them to buy into improving and building a solid culture that we can sustain,” head coach Jamie Pewinski said. “The biggest area we are trying to improve now is to compete at a consistent level. We have times we’re really good and then times we fall off for a couple minutes. With experience, staying consistent becomes much easier.”

SVSU begins a final three-game homestand by hosting Michigan Tech on Thursday, Feb. 8, at 6 p.m. Northern Michigan comes to town on Saturday, Feb. 10, for a 1 p.m. start.