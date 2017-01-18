Cardinal women improve to 12-3

The Saginaw Valley women’s basketball team extended its winning streak to four games last week with GLIAC wins over Northern Michigan University and Michigan Technological University. The two wins gave the Lady Cardinals a 12-3 overall record and an 8-1 record in conference play.

The Northern Michigan Wildcats visited the O’Neill Arena Thursday, Jan. 12. The game was close, with the Cardinals winning 67-60.

Senior guard Katelyn Carriere and senior forward Emily Wendling led the charge for the first half of action, totaling 25 of the team’s 30 points.

Sophomore forward Abby Duffy sparked the team after halftime, scoring 11 of her 13 points in the second half of play. The Cardinals led the entire second half and went a perfect 10-10 from the free-throw line in the final minutes of the game.

The team as a unit shot 42 percent from the field, making 22 of 52 tries. They made up for the missed shots from the charity stripe, sinking 19 of 23.

Duffy would end the game shooting five for nine from the field and grabbing five rebounds.

Carriere shot a perfect 6-6 including 1-1 from the three-point line in the first half for 15 points. She finished the game shooting 7-11 and scoring 19 points. She assisted on five baskets and did not commit a turnover. She was also strong on the defensive side of the ball, tying a career-high five steals.

Wendling posted her second double-double of the season grabbing 11 boards to go with her 23 points. She shot 8-22 from the field and 7-8 from the free-throw line.

After the game, Wendling praised the team’s defense and execution of the game plan.

“I think the key against Northern was that we just really focused on our team and the things we can control,” she said. “We really locked in on defense and executed the game plan. Everyone on the team contributed and we played hard the whole game.”

On Saturday, it was Michigan Tech paying a visit to SVSU for another conference matchup. The game was tied at 35 apiece at halftime. A strong Lady Cardinal third quarter gave the team a 12 point lead entering the fourth quarter. The fourth quarter was an equal battle with each team scoring 22 points. The Lady Cards took the victory 79-67.

The team played efficiently from all over the court, scoring 14 second chance points on offensive rebounds and allowing just four second chance points to the Huskies.

The Lady Cards dominated down low, scoring 32 of the team’s 79 points in the paint.

The team was also able to outrebound the Huskies 40-29.

Collectively, the team shot 25-57 from the field and 7-16 from beyond the arc.

Carriere led the team in scoring with 25 points in a season-high 38 minutes. She totaled a season-high eight assists with just one turnover. Carriere shot the ball well, making 7 of her 18 attempts and shot 8-8 from the line.

Wendling posted her second double-double in as many games and her third of the season, scoring 17 points on 7-14 shooting and grabbing a season-high 12 rebounds. Wendling shot 7-14 from the field and also led the team with three steals, tying a career-high.

Duffy scored six points and grabbed seven rebounds.

Sophomore forward Halee Nieman scored eight points and grabbed five boards. She also stole the ball twice.

Francesca Coury scored a career-high 11 points off the bench. The freshman guard shot 3-4 from beyond the arc and 2-2 from the free-throw line.

She also blocked one shot in her 18 minutes of play.

Wendling said after the game that if the team continues playing their game of basketball, they will be tough to beat.

“We just need to continue focusing on our team and the things we do well,” Wendling said. “If we play our game and play hard every game, we will be tough to beat.”

Head coach Jamie Pewinski said that team has played exceptional throughout the four game winning streak.

“I think we’re really just locked in defensively,” she said. “We are rebounding extremely well so we are finishing possessions. We’re at a point in the season where you start to get into a rhythm on both ends of the floor. We’re allowing Katelyn [Carriere] and Emily [Wendling] to lead us on the offensive end… When you have those two on the floor, they just give the rest of the team confidence.”

The Lady Cardinals continue GLIAC play when the team hosts Ferris State University on Thursday, Jan. 19, at 6 p.m. The team will then travel to Grand Valley State University Jan. 21 for a noon tipoff.