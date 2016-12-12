Cardinals swept by U-of-M Flint in weekend doubleheader

The SVSU club hockey team took on U-of-M Flint twice this past weekend and failed to pick up a victory. The two losses bring SVSU’s overall record to 8-9-1. Friday’s game was at U-of-M Flint, and the Cardinals hosted on Saturday. U-of-M Flint took the win on Friday with a final score of 6-4.

The Cardinals gave back to the community on Saturday. In addition to hosting U-of-M Flint, the hockey team hosted their first annual “Teddy Bear Toss.” Students were asked to bring teddy bears to the game and throw them on the ice when SVSU scored their first goal. The teddy bears were then donated to the children’s unit at Covenant hospital.

“It was great to see everyone come out and take part in the cause,” goalie Brandon Hausbeck said. “I can’t wait to see the smile on those kids’ faces.”

Saturday’s game started off in favor of SVSU with the first goal scored by Tyler McMahon. U-of-M Flint was able to catch up shortly after finding the back of the net. Guy Soulliere scored the second goal for the Cardinals, leaving the score 2-1 after the first period.

In the second period, U-of-M Flint was able to score the equalizer and pull ahead after a goalless period for the Cardinals.

Jacob Henrikson put two in the net in the third, bringing U-of-M Flint’s lead to 5-4, but the Cardinals were unable to tie it up, and SVSU fell just short of the come-from-behind win.

“One of the key reasons we have been winning games as of late was good discipline,” captain Austin Carpenter said. “This weekend we got away from that, took too many penalties, and it cost us.”

The fall semester of games is not over yet for the Cardinals. Next week, SVSU takes on Central Michigan University on the road Friday and at home on Saturday. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Friday and 9 p.m. on Saturday.