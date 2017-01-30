Christoson honored by residence organization

Megan Christoson has made it her passion to make Saginaw Valley a healthy and safe environment.

Now, the health science major and Fowler native has been recognized for her efforts, as she was named the Student of the Month for November by the National Association of College and University Residence Halls.

To receive the national honor, students must be given the award first regionally. From there, each regional Student of the Month award recipients are evaluated by a national selection committee. Only 57 colleges and universities hold membership in the Great Lakes region, and nationally, there over 400 members.

“When I first received the award, I was very shocked and humbled,” Christoson said. “Ashley Murdock was the wonderful person who wrote the initial submission about me to GLACURH, and even just her recognizing me as SVSU’s Student of the Month was a huge honor.”

Christoson said that she was then updated and told when she had won the regional award.

“To then have heard that I received the award nationally, I did not even realize the true depth until a few days later,” she said. “I absolutely love everything that I do for SVSU’s campus, and to be recognized for that is such an honor.”

Christoson has done much for the university to have received the award.

Currently, she holds the position of alcohol education intern for SVSU’s Peer Health Education program.

As part of the job, Christoson developed the SVSU CHEERS program, which helps encourage students to arrange for a designated driver after consuming alcohol. She presented the program nationally to the Boosting Alcohol Consciousness Concerning the Health of University Students (BACCHUS) during a conference on Nov. 19.

“CHEERS is the absolute highlight to my time on campus here at SVSU,” Chrisoson said. “As I am getting ready to graduate and look back on what I have accomplished, implementing this program has meant the most to me.

“My passion is educating my peers on tough topics – mainly alcohol,” she continued.” The fact that I was able to get the community around SVSU to partake in these safe-drinking choices made me more proud to say that I am a part of this community. With 375 students already with the CHEERS keychain, a number that continues to grow, I think that this program has already had an impact on the university. I hope that it only grows from here.”

Her development of the CHEERS program wasn’t the only major accomplishment of her collegiate career.

Christoson also assisted in hosting a benefit dinner with her fraternity, Phi Delta Epsilon, that raised over $11,000 for the Children’s Miracle Network at Flint’s Hurley Medical Center.

“Christoson is someone who leads by example, doesn’t back down from challenges, and is always looking for new opportunities to engage with our student body to provide education in fun and exciting ways,” said Coordinator of Peer Health Education Cortney Heileman.

“She cares deeply for her peers and works incredibly hard to create programs with purpose and meaning. There really is not enough time in my day to express how wonderful he truly is.”