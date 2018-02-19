Considering questions left unanswered for the NBA

As we take a mid-season pause in the National Basketball Association (NBA), it is a good time to reflect on the NBA season so far and take a look at some of the biggest storylines that the NBA has to offer.

First, where will LeBron James go in free agency? This is a question that is always relevant in the NBA. LeBron has the power to request to go anywhere in the league, and organizations will go out of their way to make the move for him to get to their respective teams.

The real question is, what is going on in LeBron’s head? He historically hasn’t been very talkative about his future ventures when it comes to him becoming a free agent, and this season has been no different. He is always focused on the season at hand and is always trying to find the best way to win a championship.

But there are always rumors about where he might end up in the future. One of the biggest rumors this year has been LeBron possibly hearing offers from the Golden State Warriors. LeBron has since brushed those rumors off as “nonsense.”

There have also been rumors that he might end up with the Los Angeles Lakers or the Houston Rockets. LeBron is the biggest key in this year’s free agency, and with his play aging like fine wine, he is still going to be the most valuable asset for the foreseeable future.

Another question on everyone’s mind is who will win the MVP. James Harden is the first player at the top of my list. Despite missing a few games with a hamstring injury, he is still averaging 31 points per game and nine assists per game as well.

Houston is currently at the top of the Western Conference with 44 wins, and he has been playing at an MVP level. He even recently recorded the highest scoring triple double in NBA history, with 60 points, 11 assists, and 10 rebounds, on Jan. 30.

The second player on this list is Kevin Durant. Durant has taken on the super villain role in the past few years in the NBA, and he has embraced it. While one of his teammates and former league MVP Steph Curry was out for a long stretch with an ankle injury, Durant put up some of the best performances that the league has seen this season. He averaged 31 points, nine rebounds and eight assists over that span and kept his team right in the race for the number one seed in the Western Conference and best overall record in the NBA.

Last but not least is LeBron James. His team fell off terribly hard right before the All-Star Break, and no one could seem to figure out the problem. Even LeBron himself admitted that he wasn’t performing at his best. He is still putting up numbers that are mind blowing.

At 34 years of age, he is still averaging nearly 27 points per game while adding 8.1 rebounds and 8.9 assists per contest. He is shooting 54 percent from the field and 36 percent from the three-point line.

Both of those numbers are better than his entire career. He is also a top three seed in the East despite his team not playing to the usual standards we are used to seeing from a LeBron James-led team.

Any my last question: Who will win the NBA Championship? The two favorites for the NBA Finals this summer are the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Golden State Warriors. These two teams have had an intense rivalry since the 2015 finals. This star-studded matchup has become a fan favorite, and many believe that we will see this matchup for the fourth time in a row.

But both teams won’t get out of their respective conferences without a fight. In the East, the Boston Celtics are competing to dethrone the Cavs.

In the West, the Oklahoma City Thunder looked to sign some premiere players in free agency to make a push for the championship. Led by last year’s MVP Russell Westbrook, the Thunder are an explosive team that is still finding the best way to gel as a team.