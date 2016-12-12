Counseling Center vastly underfunded, under-appreciated

Over two months ago, a professor approached me about funding issues that the Counseling Center at SVSU was having. Ever since this encounter, I’ve spent countless hours trying to talk to absolutely anyone associated with the university about these concerns. Besides a few individuals, though, it’s been nothing but crickets.

In the meantime, though, I have become even more convinced that the Counseling Center hasn’t been receiving the money it needs.

In the 2015-2016 year, 1,324 students used the counseling center for 3,048 appointments. Of those appointments, 127 were mandated, 191 were walk-ins, 77 were crises, 1,109 were individual and 275 were groups.

That same year, SVSU employed two full-time counselors, one part-time counselor, one faculty psychologist who worked 16 hours per week and four master-level interns also at 16 hours per week.

Furthermore, there were 9,766 students enrolled at SVSU that year, according to SVSU’s Club Red Tour Guide website. As such, 1 in 10 students used the Counseling Center, and most of them came multiple times. Since SVSU employed two counselors and one psychologist – not including interns – the ratio of full-time faculty to student appointments was one to 1,000.

During the 2015-2016 school year, SVSU had also approved a $12 million renovation to the Zanhow Library, and President Donald Bachand received a 7.3 percent pay raise – $275,000. Both the vice president and executive vice president also receive over $200,000 each, and the university has spent over $20 million since 2014 renovating the Ryder Center and, more specifically, the Hamilton Gym and indoor field house.

All the while, the Counseling Center has, at best, stagnated and, at worst, decreased in financial funding while the amount of students it has to serve has increased. This is especially concerning given the off-campus shooting that occurred earlier this year. Since the incident, I have seen more students than ever carrying mace or pepper spray openly – that is, in their hand or around their neck opposed to tucked away in a backpack. Certainly such an event would take a negative toll on the student psyche but, with limited hours of operation and a ratio of one full-time professional to every 1,000 students, the likelihood of students actually coming forward to get help is very slim.

Although SVSU certainly could not have predicted the shooting or every individual crisis its students can face, isn’t it the school’s responsibility to be prepared to handle its student’s psychological welfare? Wouldn’t it had been more beneficial to spend less on the library renovations that have caused disruptions in students services such as tutoring and give the counseling center a much needed financial boost? Isn’t students’ mental health more important than fake grass for an indoor field?

SVSU may actually believe it is spending their budget as wisely as possible. However, students were charged a 4.19 percent tuition hike this year, and at least a portion of that went to renovations and pay raises. Shouldn’t students have a voice in what they are paying for? And, if they did, I doubt they would put themselves second to gyms, inflated salaries or needlessly expensive renovations.