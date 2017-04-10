Defense swarms in spring football game

The defense (Team Red) defeated the offense (Team White) 68-52 in the annual SVSU spring football game.

The defense earned points for several three-and-outs and four forced turnovers.

After one quarter, it was 12-0 in favor of the defense. The offense improved in the second quarter with strong performances from Jacob LeClair, Tommy Scott Jr., Myrick El Jr. and Josh Holton.

LeClair connected with Chad Gailliard for the offense’s first touchdown.

Dillon Dixon earned the defense six points with an interception shortly after.

Ultimately, the defense took a 40-24 lead into half.

Three more turnovers in the second half kept the defense on top despite strong performances from Adam McCann and Bruce Mann, who each scored touchdowns for the offensive unit.

The game remained close until the end with the defense coming away with a 68-52 win.

“I thought the defense did a great job,” head coach Jim Collins said. “At the same time, I was really pleased with some of the young guys on both sides of the ball who entered in the second half and really executed and made some plays.”

SVSU begins its season Sept. 2 on the road against Alderson-Broaddus.