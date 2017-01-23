The descent into oligarchy begins

The Trump administration is now in power, and a host of vampiric millionaires have been chosen by our small-handed sexual predator-in-chief to lead federal agencies and serve on his cabinet. This is a development that should surprise no one aside from those who were gullible enough to believe Donald Trump’s promise to tackle corruption in Washington. Instead, he’s preparing to treat our national budget as an oligarchic feeding trough.

Unsurprisingly, these nominations are uniformly unqualified to serve in the roles they’ve been chosen for. The America envisioned by Trump and his menagerie of incompetent dimwits is one in which the vast majority of people will suffer from the evisceration of public services on the altar of private capital.

While they’ll tell you that they intend to do the best job possible in their new positions and serve the people, what these translucent-skinned plutocrats really want is to undermine the institutions they’ve been chosen to lead. Trump’s selection of these people is in line with mainstream conservative strategy regarding the public sector: defund and discredit public services, then act surprised when they fail before offering up privatization as the only possible remedy.

Take for example Betsy DeVos, a convicted election fraudster, opponent of public education and outspoken theocratic know-nothing. Trump sees DeVos as a wrench to be thrown into the gears of public education. Born into the fortune of Michigan’s wealthiest family and having never sent her own children to public schools or done a day of real work in her life, DeVos actually had the gall to say during her Senate hearing that “nothing in life is truly free.” Well, her nomination for Secretary of Education certainly wasn’t, resulting directly from her massive donation of part of her pile of unearned wealth to Trump’s campaign. If confirmed, DeVos will work to disintegrate the public education system and fund private and religious schools with public money.

Jeff Sessions, Trump’s pick for attorney general, is a man considered to be too racist to be appointed to federal judgeship by a Republican-dominated Senate during the 1980’s. Sessions opposes the Voting Rights Act for being “intrusive,” has called the ACLU and NAACP “un-American,” and supported various states’ voter suppression efforts justified by his asinine belief – shared by our new president – that widespread voter fraud is a serious problem in this country. Trump is rewarding Sessions with this appointment for being the first senator to have endorsed his campaign. Sessions can be trusted to act as a partisan tool who will persecute political enemies and repress the rights of minorities in his new role, rather than be an objective enforcer of the law. It is unsurprising that Sessions, who has built a congressional career on exploiting American’s feelings of racial grievance, fully supports Trump’s proposed ban on Muslim immigration.

Ben Carson. What can I even say about Carson? The man has no experience in the public sector and is not qualified to be a county clerk, much less the head of Housing and Urban Development. Carson explicitly stated in his senate confirmation hearing that he would not use his position to protect HUD from being exploited by the president or his family’s businesses. Carson has effectively guaranteed that conflict of interests involving Trump’s real estate business will not be prevented. This was exactly the point of nominating this sleepy, sycophantic political failure. Yet another fox guarding the henhouse.

And then there’s Rick Perry, the most ignorant living politician to come out of Texas. When Perry accepted Trump’s job offer of Secretary of Energy, he apparently thought he would be regulating and promoting America’s oil industry and fossil fuel deposits. The primary purpose of the Department of Energy is, in fact, to maintain and manage America’s nuclear arsenal. That’s right, anyone who’s watched “Stranger Things” had a better idea of Perry’s potential role than the former Texas governor did. Perry also once called for the elimination of the Department of Energy and promoted the privatization of nuclear waste disposal, revealing the true intention of his nomination: sabotage.

I don’t have enough space here to cover all of Trump’s flunkies. There’s still the senior White House advisor positions given to Steve Bannon, the former executive chair of the white nationalist rag Breitbart and Trump’s son-in-law and all around nincompoop Jared Kushner, who has numerous conflicts of interests with foreign governments and corporations.

Democrats have been too busy trying to start the Cold War 2.0 and drooling over unverified intelligence dossiers between tearful rewatchings of “The West Wing” to develop a plan to effectively oppose these nominees. Because Senate Democrats changed the filibuster rules over executive nominations during the Obama administration, they must now get every Democratic senator along with at least three Republicans to come together in order to vote down Trump’s nominations. There is not much hope of preventing our government’s steady degradation into an oligarchy run by and for the interests of private capital and the super-rich.

When Trump said he wanted to “drain the swamp” in Washington D.C., he didn’t tell us that he just wanted to fill it back up with garbage.