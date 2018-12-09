Duffy drops 41 in women’s first win

On Thursday, Dec. 6, the SVSU women’s basketball team found an exciting 73-67 victory over Lake Superior State, their first of the season.

Cardinal senior forward Abby Duffy tallied up a massive 41 points to go along with 16 rebounds.

“It feels so awesome to get the first win,” interim head coach Ryan Trevithick said. “When I looked at Abby (Thursday), I saw a beacon of hope. She looked confident and was not to be denied.”

The team continued its road trip to Ferris State on Saturday, Dec. 8, where it could not keep up the momentum from the previous game, losing by a large 72-44 margin.

The Bulldogs gained the early lead, which was maintained through the end of the first quarter, as the Cardinals entered the second quarter down.

The Bulldogs pulled away in the second, as they dominated both sides of the court. Ferris kept the Cardinals to only two points in the quarter, forcing the Lady Cards to head into the third quarter with a 35-14 deficit.

Ferris kept the Cardinal offense locked up, as SVSU only managed to gain six more points in the third. The Bulldogs’ offense stayed hot, as they amassed an impressive 28 points in the third quarter to hold a commanding 63-20 lead.

The fourth quarter was all Cardinals, as they outscored Ferris’ reserves 24-9 in the quarter. However, the late game effort would not be enough, as Ferris went on to win the one- sided game.

Freshman guard Maddie Maloney led the Cardinals with an 11-point outing, adding three rebounds and two steals. Duffy also had a noteworthy night with seven rebounds and three helpers.

The Cardinals continue on the road this week, as they travel to Lakeland, Florida, for the Terrace Hotel Classic. They will play back-to-back games, with matchups today at 2 p.m. against Florida Southern and Tuesday, Dec. 18, against Eckerd at noon.