Dylann Roof’s execution no victory for criminal justice

On June 17, 2015, Dylann Roof murdered nine people and injured three others with a handgun during a prayer service at a church in Charleston, South Carolina. Roof is a white supremacist who deliberately targeted African-American churchgoers in one of the most heinous hate crimes in recent memory. He was cold and calculated in committing this mass murder. He participated in the prayer group’s discussion until they closed their eyes to pray, then produced his gun and opened fire. At the scene of the shooting, Roof cited racial hatred as his motivations.

Roof was captured by police after fleeing the scene. After being found competent to stand trial, he was convicted of 33 federal crimes related to the shooting, including hate crimes leading to the death of others. During the sentencing phase, Roof represented himself. He was completely unrepentant, expressing pride in his actions rather than any indication of remorse. After three hours of jury deliberation, he was sentenced to death on Jan. 10, 2017.

The death penalty is a fairly complicated issue for most. People disagree over the morality of ever using it, others object to the states’ application of it, and still others think of it as an underused tool that can provide real justice to victims and their families. For those like myself who oppose capital punishment in all instances, cases like Roof’s tend to make us want to hide under a rock for a while.

I don’t oppose this sentence due to any sympathy for Roof or skepticism of his obvious guilt. Roof’s crimes are indefensible and vile, but it must be asked what purpose his execution will serve. This execution will fulfill no criminal justice function that life in prison would not.

Death was clearly Roof’s preferred outcome, rather than a miserable lifetime spent in prison. He represented himself in the sentencing portion of his trial for one reason: to prevent lawyers from claiming he was insane. This would both make it less likely that he would be executed, and delegitimize the white supremacist beliefs which motivated his acts. Roof wants to be a martyr for America’s burgeoning white supremacist movement, and would rather experience a quick and painless death at the hands of the state than rot in prison for the rest of his natural life. Our justice system is apparently happy to oblige.

There is a fundamental moral hypocrisy in a system which punishes murderers with what is effectively premeditated state-sanctioned revenge murder. That so many people who otherwise exhibit a healthy skepticism of their government would put the power of capital punishment into its hands is baffling. The state, with its monopoly on the legitimate use of violence, does not allow citizens to take part in vigilante behavior in response to criminal acts. We should adopt the same attitude toward the state, and not be so quick to tolerate its use of executions.

Death penalty supporters who accept the morality of capital punishment must recognize and answer to the baggage that comes with that system. The death penalty is discriminatory in terms of the race of both victims and offenders. A nonwhite murderer is significantly more likely to be executed than a white one, especially if the victim is white. Because the death penalty varies in its application by state, criminals are much more likely to be executed in Southern states than elsewhere. Even in California, which has not executed anyone since 2006, criminals are still placed on death row not knowing when or if they will ever be executed. That’s not justice, that’s long-term psychological torture. Is the ability to execute people like Roof really worth keeping such a problematic and unjust system in place?

Roof’s execution will constitute no victory for justice or against racism. White supremacy and those who advocate domestic terrorism on its behalf will still exist, and Roof will be even more of a hero to them after he is executed. Rather than be imprisoned for life, a fate considered worse than death by many, Roof will receive the easy way out he seeks. His strategy has the potential to serve as a model for other domestic terrorist “martyrs.”

Advocates of the death penalty have never been able to justify capital punishment beyond a base need for vengeance. As much as I disagree with the moral basis of this position, I do empathize with their feelings. However, death penalty advocates must deal with the reality of racial disparities in sentencing, arbitrary application by the states, the complete lack of evidence for any deterrence function and the ethically dubious nature of punishing murder committed by the individual with murder committed by a criminal justice system that no one claims is infallible.

I won’t shed any tears for Roof, but his execution will not be a vindication of capital punishment. Instead, it showcases the possibility of terrorists like Roof, who stated at the scene of the Charleston shooting that he intended to die as a result of his actions, using the death penalty to circumvent the consequences of their crimes and go out in a blaze of deadly violence.