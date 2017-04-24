Fighting pre-finals jitters with Destress Fest

Finals are tough, but Destress Fest has given student a sense of calm.

The week featured multiple events including Relaxation Pinterest, Glow Zumba, Greek Night, a showing of the dramatic film “A Dog’s Purpose” and more.

On Monday, April 17, students participated in Cycle and Lift, and Fitness Coordinator Hailey Richards said it was Campus Recreation’s contribution to Destress Fest. The RSO provided free classes throughout the week, such as Candlelight Yoga and The Great Gatsby Swing.

“The idea was to provide free classes that would allow students to manage their stress in a healthy way through exercise,” she said. “Individuals handle their stress in different ways, so we decided to provide three very different types of fitness classes, free of cost.”

Cycle and Lift is not just a Destress Fest event, however. It is also a class provided through Cardinal Fitness, and it is taught by Outside SVSU Coordinator Haley Gouine. Classes normally begin with a spin session and are followed by a weight-training session.

On Tuesday, April 18, students took part in PHE’s the Sex is Right, which taught students about sex and sexual assault prevention. Students also participated in Program Board’s Relaxation Pinterest and PHE and Fitness Program’s Glow Zumba.

The Great Gatsby Swing Class on Wednesday, April 19, had students dancing like 1920s flappers, while Candlelight Yoga added an interesting element to the mix.

“During Candlelight Yoga, we line the yoga mats with small battery-powered candles,” Richards said. “All of the lights in the room are shut off so that the candle lights reflect off the mirrors in the Movement Room and the only things illuminating the room are the candles and the instructor. The experience promotes deep relaxation and a unique stress-relief method.”

Greek Life also held Greek Night on Wednesday in the Student Center Rotunda. Richards said due to the variety of events, Destress Week was a success and added to students’ pre-finals workout.

“The events of the week went well and students left for home feeling relieved of stress and ready to tackle study sessions in preparation for finals week,” she said.

Student Association participated in Destress Fest by providing students with “exam bags” Tuesday, April 18 from 4 p.m. until 5 p.m. outside the Student Association office.

“Exam bags provide students with supplies to help them study for finals,” Student Association President Cody McKay said. “Every semester there is always a line outside of our door leading up to the event and students always thank us for giving out exam bags.”

Relaxation Night took place on Friday, April 21, and helped students take a break from pre-finals studying to relax with friends and take part in activities. Relaxation Night was followed by Residence Housing Association’s Study-A-Thon, and Dining Services’ Pancake Breakfast closed out the week on Sunday, April 23.