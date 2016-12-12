Flood Watch: I’m not Lion

The Golden State Warriors lost while up three games to one, the Chicago Cubs won the World Series for the first time since before the sinking of the Titanic, and Donald Trump won the U.S. presidential election.

If 2016 isn’t the year for the Detroit Lions to win the NFC North and make some noise in the playoffs, then butter me up and call me a piece of toast.

After winning eight of the past nine games, folks from Michigan are getting antsy to say the least. The Lions have been very un-Lion-esque this year, sweeping Minnesota, winning on Thanksgiving, and of course, leading the NFC North.

I mean, this season has been so magical, the only thing that could make it more so would be Matthew Stafford starring in his own Hallmark Christmas movie. Couldn’t you picture it? Matthew goes to Christmas dinner at Jim Caldwell’s house, where he’s visited by the Ghost of Barry Sanders Past.

Speaking of the Lion behind center, let’s chat about Matt Stafford. He’s challenging all those who say he’s not elite by being a top 5 QB in all the land.

The way I see it, Matthew Stafford is to the NFL MVP award as Jabrill Peppers is to the Heisman; statistically he’s not the best and probably shouldn’t win it, but there’s a lot of people who just feel like he should be in the talk, and I’m in that group.

So let’s talk playoffs. Detroit has a few challenges left on their regular season schedule, including Dallas, the New York “Football” Giants, and Green Bay, but assuming everything goes well, the Lions are in. In my opinion, the Lions have the potential to beat any team in the NFL.

However, the Lions are still the Lions, and it might be a stretch to assume they’re going to bring their “A” game each week. With that being said, I think Detroit would lose to Dallas.

Let’s say the improbable happens and they get to the (I realize what I’m saying when I say this) Super Bowl.

I think there are a couple AFC teams they would not beat, including New England and Kansas City. But hey, it’s the Detroit Lions, and anything could happen.

In the meantime, let’s keep rooting hard for the Lions, but also for whoever is playing the Seahawks in hope of a first-round bye. Except for this week, when they play the Packers.

It’s time for Jim Caldwell and company to put their big boy pants on. I hear the Casual Male Big and Tall store is having $20 off purchases of $75 or more.