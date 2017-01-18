Flood Watch: Today’s four scariest athletes

“The Birds,” one of the most famous horror films to this day, was directed by Alfred Hitchcock and released in 1963 (which is happens to be the first year of SVSU’s existence; spooky!). Today, you don’t need to watch thousands of fowl flocking to terrorize neighborhoods to find something scary.

Professional sports offer some of the scariest people on earth, so let’s break down the top four scariest athletes in modern sports.

Starting at number four is Zdeno Chara. The Slovakian NHL defenseman for the Boston Bruins is legendary among hockey players in terms of sheer mass. The 6’9”, 250-pound grunt is the largest NHL player in history, but that’s not the only record he holds. His 181 career goals, as a defenseman, didn’t all come from garbage time, empty net, long distance goals. His famous slap-shot is the fastest shot ever recorded, slinging all 6 ounces of a hockey puck 108.8 miles per hour. I’d imagine Chara holds the hypothetical record for most-hours-keeping-other-players-awake-at-night, because this ice skating Hulk not only looks the part, but does some serious damage in fights as well.

Falling in line at number three is Terrell Suggs. The 6’3”, 280-pound linebacker for the Baltimore Ravens has terrified offenses for years, raising the blood pressures and heart rates of every quarterback awaiting his menacing hit. As if the thought of his actual, bare face scrunched up in vengeful rage didn’t give you enough goosebumps, the wild beast slathers his face with black war paint for each game.

The fear isn’t just harvested in games, either. He is known for his pregame entrances accompanied by flames hot and large enough to toast even Zeus’s buns. Once, the linebacker was fined for going through pregame in a gladiator helmet because, you know, his custom facemask isn’t scary enough. The six-time Pro Bowl pick has also been charged with aggravated assault and been known to possess multiple AK-47s among his personal arsenal. No thank you.

Our second-place runner-up is Mike Tyson. Trust me, this is one bad dude. Some would say the baddest of them all. Some of the things that are known about Mike Tyson are so unnervingly bizarre, one of the scariest things about him is his unpredictability. I mean, the guy owned three bengals. Not as in the Cincinnati Bengals organization, but as in the descendants of large, predatory jungle cats.

Apart from his choice of pets, he has a… “unique” relationship with people, and it started early. As a child, Mike Tyson once beat up his neighborhood’s garbage man. Turns out adolescent and aggressive Mikey was perturbed by his garbage man putting his then-recently deceased pet bird through a trash compactor. Wonder how the bird died…

Anyway, other stories revolving around Tyson include him admitting domestic violence on Oprah Winfrey’s TV show, saying, “The best punch I ever threw was against my ex-wife,” a reference to the situation ending in him paying $10 million in alimony. Also, he once said in an interview that he wanted to eat Lennox Lewis’ children, tried to bribe a zoo attendant with $10,000 to let him fight an Alpha gorilla, and one more subtle story includes him biting off another man’s ear, but hey, to each their own, right? One of the best boxers ever, Mike Tyson was an enigmatic, heinous, rancorous, and malevolent “artist.” When it comes to his genre of art, really he and Vincent van Gogh stand alone. Bon Appétit!

And for the moment we’ve all been waiting for, the number one scariest sports athlete(s) is… those four guys from Bullock Creek schools in Midland who utterly annihilated me on that reverse kick return in 8th grade. I can give personal testimony that in the waning moments before impact, my then-14 years of life flashed before my eyes, and abhorrence filled me to the depths of my soul. In the ensuing moments, I experienced the realization that I was still in fact alive, even though I couldn’t feel my mouth. You can’t ask for a more scary group than four kids, all 6’6” or taller, the lightest weighing 270 pounds of brute force. *Disclaimer: absolutely no statistics have been fabricated, especially not the height or weight of 8th grade youth athletes.

So there you have it, the top five scariest people in modern sports. Now, due to the vast amounts of fan mail I get from writing this sports column, I unfortunately won’t be able to respond to any letters asking for advice on how to fall asleep at night despite extreme fear of professional athletes. In the meantime, happy sports watching and sweet dreams.