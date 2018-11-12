Football caps season off with thrilling OT victory over Davenport

The Cardinal football team ended its 2018 season in dramatic fashion, claiming a 24-17 overtime victory on the road over Davenport on Saturday, Nov. 10.

Junior quarterback Ryan Conklin scored on a 21-yard rush to give the Cardinals the overtime lead, and the defense held the Panthers to confirm the victory.

Conklin was proud of the solid team win in tough conditions.

“It was huge to be able to pull out a victory in overtime against a good team in tough conditions,” Conklin said. “To be out there in a situation like that with my teammates is an amazing feeling, and I ultimately didn’t care who made the play as long as it was made.”

The scoring for the Cardinals began early in the first quarter, as Conklin found sophomore wide receiver Chad Galliard for a 73-yard touchdown.

The Panthers were next to score, completing a 10-play, 59-yard drive on a 14-yard rush from running back Seth Acda midway through the second quarter.