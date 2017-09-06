Week 2 Preview: SVSU Football Team Prepares for Walsh

The SVSU football team will follow up its season opening win against Alderson Broaddus with its home opener against Walsh on Saturday, Sept. 9. As the team prepares for its second contest of the season, head coach Jim Collins offered his thoughts on the team’s preparation and on Walsh’s squad.



1. How have practices been so far this week?

“I challenged our team to have a better week of practice than they did for week one,” Collins said. “So far we’ve had that. Our goal is to continue to improve.”

2. What are you expecting from Walsh from a schematic standpoint?

“Walsh has a new staff and head coach,” Collins said. “We have studied what they did last week against Wayne State and are preparing as we would any opponent. Preparation is the key to playing with confidence on Saturday.”

3. Last week, Tommy Scott exploded for 132 yards and two touchdowns. Are you expecting more of the same from the offense this week?

“It was great to see that in addition to Tommy’s performance, we had a group of young guys: Nate Moore, Chad Gailliard and Marcus Edmondson step up and score on explosive plays,” Collins said. “We had very consistent and efficient play from (Ryan) Conklin at quarterback and our whole offense played with great effort in terms of blocking.”

Last week, Walsh fell to Wayne State 28-9. The game will take place at Wickes Stadium and kickoff at 3 p.m.