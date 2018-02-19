I Heart SV Week events help promote philanthropy

Last week, Forever Red held its third annual “I Heart SV Week,” a week of educating the campus on philanthropy while raising money toward student scholarships.

The week’s events began with a fundraiser at Pierce Road Bar and Grill on Monday, Feb. 12, in which patrons could present an I Heart SV Week flier and have 20 percent of their bill donated to Forever Red and student scholarships.

Tuesday, Feb. 13, marked 5 Under 5, a question-and-answer panel with five alumni who have graduated within the last five years, one from each of SVSU’s colleges. Terrance Moore from the College of Arts and Behavioral Sciences, Kyle LaPine from the College of Business and Management, Skylar Koenitzer from the College of Health and Human Services, Kendra Sampson from the College of Education and Megan VanFleteren from the College of Science, Engineering and Technology were joined by students, staff and faculty in the Emeriti Room for the event.

LaPine felt that sharing his SVSU experience with current students ultimately aided in his own experience with the university.

“It meant so much to me,” said LaPine, who now serves as the marketing director at Asset Preservation Capital, LTD in Troy. “It felt like my SVSU experience had really come full circle at that point. In a way, I think it completed my transition from student to alumni. I was just really excited to be able to give back to SVSU, and I’m looking forward to more opportunities in the future.”

A rendition of “The Newlywed Game” was played on Wednesday, Feb. 14, in the Student Life Programming Room. Teams of two competed to see who knew the most about their partner, while the cost to play went toward student scholarships. Residential Directors Ashley Watters and Kori Burlager were the winning pair.

Carrie Maro, a first-year occupation therapy student, was one of the hosts of the game show.

“I loved that I was a part of something and got to have fun doing it,” Maro said. “It was such a great week because of all of the events. It’s awesome how the whole university comes together to support student scholarships.”

Throughout the week, Forever Red members sold t-shirts outside the Marketplace at Doan, the Zahnow Library and at basketball games on Feb. 8, Feb. 10 and Feb. 15. They also collected coin banks that students had used throughout the year to collect change for student scholarships and sold tickets to the Saginaw Spirit hockey game on Friday, Feb. 16.

“There is so much potential to make this a great week of events that highlight the importance of our donors and why it’s important to give back to the university, not only as an alumni but as a student,” said Forever Red President Morgan Seeley. “I think that it will continue to grow and hopefully become a tradition at SVSU.”

The week commenced with the Saginaw Spirit game. At the game, Forever Red members sold 50/50 raffle tickets to fans and attendees, as they were the organization receiving half of the ticket sales, which ultimately led to over $1,000 going to student scholarships.

“The game was great,” said Grace Cheney, a political science sophomore. “I had a lot of fun. Raising money for student scholarships is a great idea and including the Spirit game was really inventive.”

Overall, Forever Red was pleased with the week as a whole and plans to continue I Heart SV Week in the future.

“This is only the third year that we have had I Heart SV Week, and I think that every year the participation from students grows,” Seeley said.