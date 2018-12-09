Huebner breaks decade-old record in 60-meter hurdles

The SVSU men’s and women’s track and field teams opened their seasons this past weekend at a home meet, the SVSU Holiday Open. The season’s inaugural competition featured several first-place finishers along with a broken program record.

En route to a women’s heptathlon win, junior Lauren Huebner also broke the SVSU program record for the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 8.70 seconds. That time broke the school’s previous record of 8.84 seconds, set by Leighann Dowell in 2007.

Huebner said she broke program records in high school, and breaking them in college has been very rewarding as well. She also holds the pentathlon overall record at SVSU, a mark she set at last year’s GLIAC Championships.

“I was very excited and actually surprised to break the record in the 60-meter hurdles,” she said. “We have been training hurdles pretty hard this year, so it was great to see the results of all that hard work. I work so hard, and my coaches put in so much time to help us prepare to be great, so it is very exciting to be able to perform when it comes to meet day.”

Huebner’s hurdle time puts her at No. 2 in the country for Division II. Her overall pentathlon score puts her in third.

In addition to the 60-meter hurdles, she also won the 800-meter run portion of the heptathlon. Top-five finishes in the heptathlon’s other three events earned her the overall win.

“The pentathlon overall went well, but I definitely see room for improvement in my field events especially,” Huebner said. “It was a pretty successful weekend, but I can’t wait to see what is still to come.”