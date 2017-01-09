Interim tag removed for deans of arts and business

SVSU last month promoted Anthony Bowrin and Marc Peretz to the dean positions within the College of Business Management and College of Arts and Behavioral Sciences, respectively.

Serving as interim dean since July 2015, Peretz now holds a full time dean position in the College of Arts and Behavioral Sciences.

Peretz holds a Doctoral degree in Musical Arts from Temple University. Prior to teaching at SVSU, Peretz taught positions at Ball State University in Indiana and the University of Tennessee-Chattanooga.

After joining the SVSU music faculty in 1989, Peretz served as department chair for nearly 20 years. Additionally, Peretz has served as associate provost for international and advanced studies since 2014. Peretz temporarily held office as the associate dean for the colleges of Education and Health and Human Services.

Craig Douglas, recently appointed dean of the College of Education, said Peretz has been instrumental in handling issues related to the position, especially in regards to international students.

“Both Peretz and Bowrin have a deep regard for students and faculty,” Douglas said. “I’ve held my position as dean of the College of Education for a year and a half now, and I’ve been able to look to Dr. Pertez for guidance on many issues.”

Bowrin, the interim dean of the College of Business and Management since June, began his full-time position on Jan. 1.

Bowrin served as a professor of accounting from 2009 to 2013, and he was appointed to the position of Associate Dean of the College of Business Management during his tenure.

Bowrin completed his undergraduate degree at the University of the West Indies. He described the heated discussions with classmates that took place in the classroom and frequently spilled over to the university quadrangle, generating several long lasting professional relationships.

Bowrin completed his Ph. D. at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, Il. where he studied business administration and specialized in auditing.

Upon completing graduate studies, Bowrin returned to his alma mater as an assistant professor, providing instruction in financial accounting, managerial accounting, auditing and financial management at both the undergraduate and graduate levels.

Finally, Bowrin also held a position at the University’s urban undergraduate business school ROYTEC as its executive director. In 2009, Bowrin sought out new opportunities and was appointed to the position of associate professor of accounting in the College of Business and Management at SVSU.

As dean of the College of Business Management, Bowrin will oversee plans to create a fully online Masters of Business Administration program.

“A fully online track in the MBA program will help current and potential students (both traditional and non-traditional) by providing them with greater flexibility as they seek to balance the demands of work, school and family.” Bowrin said. “This should facilitate more timely graduation. Also, it will enhance the competitive position of the MBA program by providing a presence in one of the fastest growing delivery modes for graduate business education. Additionally, we anticipate that this new track will help us enter new geographical markets in the medium- to long-term.”

Bowrin and the College of Business Management are both heavily involved with the The Stevens Center for Family Business (SCFB).

“The SCFB provides resources and support for the unique needs of family-owned businesses,” Bowrin said. “The SCFB provides unique opportunities for students, faculty and family businesses. For example, the SCFB provides SVSU students, its members and the CBM community with access to internationally renowned speakers on best practices in family-owned businesses and how to deal with important issues that are unique to family business.”

Another institution within the College of Business Management is The Dow Entrepreneurship Institute. Providing mentoring and experiential learning opportunities in a supportive environment, The Institute enables students to further develop the competencies needed to succeed as entrepreneurs.

Both Peretz and Bowrin have worked dedicatedly with faculty throughout each college.

“[Peretz and Bowrin] both demonstrate professionalism and work hard to benefit students and faculty,” Douglas said. “This isn’t just an attitude they adopt from time to time, but characteristic of each individual.”