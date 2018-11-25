Jamie Pewinski resigns as women’s coach

On Thursday, Nov. 15, SVSU announced that women’s basketball head coach Jamie Pewinski has resigned. Team members had been notified the day prior, Nov. 14.

“I would like to thank SVSU for giving me the opportunity to serve as the head coach of my alma mater for the past seven years,” Pewinski said in an of cial statement. “I am proud of what we achieved on the court and in the classroom. I realize that leaving the team at the start of a new season is unusual, but I feel that is in the best interests of the team and myself for me to pursue new opportunities at this time.”

John Decker, the SVSU athletic director, announced that Ryan Trevithick will step in as interim coach for the 2018-2019 season. Previously, Trevithick had served as an assistant coach to the team for three seasons.

“We thank Coach Pewinski for her dedication to our women’s basketball program and we wish her the best in her future endeavors,” Decker said. “Coach Trevithick and our student-athletes will receive our full support during this transition and throughout the 2018-2019 season.”

Pewinski was contacted by the Vanguard, but did not respond by publication.