Lack of acceptance of climate change frustrating

This may come as a surprise to many, but I’m not a climate scientist. I did poorly in my science classes in high school; though I was bad at it, I still liked it. I appreciate, respect, and understand the value and supreme importance of science and how functions in our lives, and in our world. So, when climate scientists and researchers say climate change is a reality, that the planet is getting warmer, and that human activities contribute to this warming – I’m inclined to agree. But not everyone feels this way. Oklahoma attorney general Scott Pruitt, President-elect Trump’s choice to run the Environmental Protection Agency, is one of those people.

Mr. Trump has said he wants to dismantle the EPA and has only recently admitted that there is a connection between human activity and a warming planet (he’s tweeted in the past that it’s a “hoax”). The Pruitt pick is a case of the fox guarding the henhouse. Pruitt, who has close ties to the oil and gas industry, also believes the jury is still out on climate change. He, along with Mr. Trump, want to greatly restrict the power of the EPA.

They plan on dismantling President Obama’s Clean Power Plan, which consists of regulations that would essentially reduce planet-warming industrial pollution and encourage construction of wind and solar farms. A report in the New York Times said the plan is “projected to cut the United States power plant emissions 32 percent from 2005 levels by 2030.”

President-elect Trump also threatened to cancel the U.S’s involvement in the Paris Agreement. The climate conference took place last year and commits more than 190 countries to reduce their emissions of carbon dioxide pollution. Under the Paris accord, the United States would account for about 20 percent of the expected greenhouse gas reductions from 2016 to 2030. If the U.S. backed out of this, it would set a terrible example: what incentive would other countries – specifically India and China – have to comply?

If all of that’s not disconcerting enough, according to a Pew Research Center survey conducted last year, nearly three-quarters of Americans don’t trust that there is a scientific consensus among climate scientists on human activity being the cause of climate change.

But there is a scientific consensus on this matter. According to NASA’s website, multiple studies published in peer-reviewed journals show that at least 97 percent of climate scientists agree that “climate-warming trends over the past century are extremely likely due to human activities.” Moreover, an article in “Scientific American” brazenly entitled “Why Climate Skeptics Are Wrong,” helpfully points out that there is a specific reason a scientific consensus on human-caused global warming exists.

There is “a convergence of evidence from multiple lines of inquiry…that point to a singular conclusion,” and for climate skeptics to overturn the consensus, they would need to find flaws with “all the lines of supportive evidence and show a consistent convergence of evidence toward a different theory that explains the data.” The other three percent of climate scientists have not done this; rather, they contradict each other and are full of methodological flaws.

In spite of this reality, there are 182 climate change deniers currently in Congress (including Texas Republican Lamar Smith, the guy who runs the U.S House Committee on Science, Space and Technology). Scott Pruitt’s just going to be another brick in the anti-climate change wall here. I don’t know why people who are opposed to something are put in charge of overseeing the thing they oppose – this is nonsensical.

An alarming number of our leaders (and, sadly, many of our citizens, too) seem to have this anti-intellectual disposition towards science – an active aversion to it. Or, at the very least, they’re apathetic towards science, in general, and climate change, in particular. I hate that President-elect Trump and his incoming administration don’t seem to care if the United States turns into a benighted scientific backwater.

We’ve all seen the devastating consequences of climate change just this past year, from the excessive, deadly flooding in places like West Virginia and Louisiana, to the sustained drought and subsequent wildfires in California, to the startling intensity of Hurricane Matthew. When it comes to the future survival and well-being of the earth, an old expression feels apropos here: an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.