Lady Cardinals respond with GLIAC sweeps of Northwood, Ferris State

Following a disappointing weekend against Grand Valley, the SVSU softball team (16-12 overall, 7-3 in GLIAC) came back strong, sweeping two double headers against Northwood and Ferris State.

Thursday, Saginaw Valley went on the road to take on Northwood University in Midland.

In the first game, an RBI double from Meredith Rousse brought in Lauren Bachert in the top of the first inning. From there, no runs would be scored again until the seventh. Becky Corbett’s first home run of the season, and second of her career, drove in Aubree Mouthaan after she singled to start the inning, giving the Cardinals a 3-0 lead.

That would prove to be enough for sophomore pitcher Mikayla Alexandrou (5-5). Alexandrou only allowed two hits and a walk as she threw a complete game shutout.

Head coach Todd Buckingham was pleased with the team’s performance.

“We are playing complete (unified) softball right now,” Buckingham said.

“Our team is supporting each other and picking each other up when there’s adversity, and it is leading to success.”

In the second game against NU, it was more of the same for the Cardinals. A leadoff homer by Rousse and a two-run home run by Courtney Reeves were the difference in the game and gave the Cards a 3-0 lead. Anna Conrad (9-3) also pitched a two-hit shutout of the Timberwolves, with two strikeouts.

On Saturday, March 31, the Cardinals hosted the Ferris State Bulldogs.

The first game was a very competitive matchup. SVSU started off the first inning with three runs. Rousse recorded a two-RBI double, driving in Danielle Hamilton and Bachert. The third run came from an RBI single from Evy Lobdell, plating Rousse.

The score increased to 4-0 in favor of the Cardinals as Bachert recorded a solo homer in the home half of the second inning.

The Bulldogs fought back with three runs of their own in the third inning. But a solo home run by Mouthaan pushed the lead to 5-3 for the Cards and gave them a little cushion.

In the fifth, the Bulldogs tied the game at 5-5, but Lobdell notched an RBI double that drove in Rousse to give the Cardinals the 6-5 lead.

Another run would come for the Cardinals in the sixth with a solo homer for Corbett, giving the Cards a 7-5 lead going into the seventh.

Ferris would make the game interesting, cutting the lead to one for the Cardinals, but Saginaw Valley eventually sealed the game to win 7-6.

Elayne Young (1-1) picked up a win in relief and only allowed one run on five hits and a strikeout.

The second game was hard fought but ended in the fifth inning due to bad weather. The Cardinals ended the game with an 8-4 win highlighted by a home run from freshman first baseman Blasia Young. Bachert had a double and scored two runs, Reeves recorded an RBI and a walk and Rousse scored a run and had two RBIs.

“After two losses to GV, we were looking to redeem ourselves this week,” Young said. “I think that our sweeps against Ferris and Northwood gave our team the confidence and momentum we need to play again this week.”