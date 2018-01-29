Lady Cards fall short in OT contest, 80-74

The SVSU women’s basketball team dropped to an overall record of 5-14 on the season, after losing in overtime to the Northwood Timberwolves, 80-74, on Saturday, Jan. 27.

Prior to the game, head coach Jamie Pewinski discussed the teams’ previous game, which Northwood won 69-63.

“We had some things to clean up, but overall, we are a much better team now than when we played them in December,” Pewinski said. “That game was extremely close, but watching it back, you can see some of the inexperience we have. Down the stretch when it really mattered, we were the ones that made the mistakes. Lately, we have been doing a much better job of finishing quarters and games, so hopefully that will continue.”

SVSU led at the half 36-33. The first quarter saw the Cardinals take a 24-18 lead, as the team got hot from the field, making 9-15 shots.

The ladies cooled off in the second quarter, as they made just four of their 16 shots and went 2-2 from beyond the arc.

Northwood guards Lindsay Orwat and Maddy Seeley scored 21 points apiece, as they combined to shoot 16-34 from the field and 7-16 from three.

The second half saw a handful of ties and lead changes, as the two teams played the final 20 minutes of regulation.

Freshman forward Kaitlyn Geers scored eight of the Cardinals’ 20 points in the third quarter on 3-4 shooting.

In the fourth quarter, Northwood outscored SVSU 15-12 to send the game to overtime. The Timberwolves outscored the Cardinals 7-2 over the final two minutes, including a three-point play with under one minute to go.

Freshman guard Laurel Jacqmain had a chance to win the game as time expired, but her shot attempt rattled around the rim and went out.

Francesca Coury made a three-pointer to start the overtime period and put the Cardinals ahead 71-68. However, the lead was short-lived as the Timberwolves went on a short 4-1 run to take the lead 72-71.

A Northwood three-pointer with under a minute left in the overtime period put them up by three points, forcing the Cardinals to intentionally foul and leading to an 80-74 final score in favor of the Timberwolves.

Geers led the Cardinals in scoring with a career-high 17 points in 19 minutes off the bench. The freshman shot 5-9 from the field and an efficient 7-8 from the free-throw line.

Jacqmain scored 15 points on 5-12 shooting. She also had seven rebounds and three assists.

Coury, a sophomore guard, went 4-5 from beyond the arc, as she scored 14 points.

Junior guard Hannah Settingsgaard was the fourth Cardinal to score in double digits, adding 10 points.

Guard Anna Hall had eight rebounds to pair with her eight assists. The junior also had two steals.

The team as a whole went 16-18 from the charity stripe. They shot 6-13 from three-point and 26-64 from the field.

SVSU is on the road this week, as the team travels to take on Lake Superior State at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 1.

They will then take on Ferris State on Saturday, Feb. 3, at 3 p.m.