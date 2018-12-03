Lady Cards move to 0-5

Looking to gain their first win of the season, the women’s basketball team took on the Michigan Tech Huskies at home on Thursday, Nov. 29, where they fell, 68-57. Freshman guard Maddie Barrie led SVSU and the game in points with 26 on the night.

“Overall we had a lot of good things happen (Thursday) and a lot of positives to take away that unfortunately will be overshadowed by the final score,” interim head coach Ryan Trevithick said.

The team’s poor night carried over into the next matchup against the Northern Michigan Wildcats at home again on Saturday, Dec. 1, where they lost 66-52.

The majority of the first quarter remained fairly even, as the two teams traded leads a couple of times through the first chunk of the quarter. However, the Wildcats managed to obtain a 17-13 lead on the Cardinals in the latter half of the quarter, but SVSU stayed with them as the first quarter ended with the Cards trailing by one.

The Wildcats pulled away in the second quarter, allowing the Cardinals to only score one point, a free throw from junior guard Mariah Cook, for the entire quarter. Northern piled up 17 more points throughout the second quarter as it ended with a score of 34-17.

SVSU’s offense began to show in the third, as they tallied up 15 more points. The Wildcats offense was too much for the Cards, however, as they continued their surge, amassing 16 points to end the third quarter with the score being 50-32.

In the fourth quarter, the Lady Cards outscored the Wildcats 20-16, but it wasn’t enough, as Northern Michigan held on to its lead to win the game 66-52.

Leading the team and the game once again in points was Barrie, who tallied 22. Freshman guard Ashley Buchholz also hit double digits in points with 11.

The Cardinals look again to earn their first win in their first road game of the season against the Lake Superior State Lakers at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 6.