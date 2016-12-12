Latest exhibition displays unique student art

The Art and Design Creative League Exhibition, an annual student show, is open now until Friday, Dec. 16.

The show opened Nov. 28, and the reception for the opening was held on Dec. 1.

The gallery’s hours are 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

This year, the exhibition has 2D and 3D artwork, including paintings, drawings, photographs, collages, ceramics, sculptures, and fiber arts.

The exhibit features work from students such as Charity Glaza, who has three ceramics pieces in the exhibit, and Tricia Campbell, who has a piece of expressive typography.

The first section, which students can see in the window as they pass by the gallery, has collaborative artwork that visitors can contribute to. The other side has finished collaborative pieces that the art students created in class.

There is also a question and answer wall, where viewers can leave their own questions or answers in a basket, and pick ones left behind to match together and tape up, which Tisch Lewis, an employee at the gallery, described as based on surrealist parlor games of “making sense out of nonsense.”

There is also a radio where visitors at the gallery can listen to phrases to use as inspiration for their own poetry.

Part of the exhibit’s appeal, according to Lewis, is that one can display art or poetry in the exhibit regardless of whether that person majored in writing or art.