Letter to the Editor | Jan. 23, 2017

Dear Editor,

The Michigan legislature in Lansing has started its next assault on Michigan teachers. Their ultimate goal is to eliminate state pensions for teachers, forcing all teachers into inefficient 401-K retirement plans. Current and prospective students considering the profession of teaching must realize that, when you retire, after having taught for 30 years or more, you will have no state pension and no medical insurance.

You are the first generation of educators to know, from the day you start, that you will have a lower standard of living in retirement than your parents.

Those considering teaching as a profession should realize that the profession will not be what you had thought it would be. You may want to consider a different direction for your future.

Sincerely,

John F. Frenzel

jmfrenzel at charter.net