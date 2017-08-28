Library renovation project reaches completion

Nearing the end of August, the latest renovation project to SVSU’s campus has reached completion.

The changes to SVSU’s campus were designed with students in mind, creating a better accommodating and more accessible learning environment for the students and SVSU community.

The transition of adding a Panda Express into the Albert E’s food court and renovating Starbucks have also been completed. The Starbucks renovations were part of a company agreement, and the library renovations were done at the discretion of SVSU.

“The library renovations were a reaction to changes in technology and many things going digital,” said Stephen Hocquard, assistant vice president of facilities planning and construction at Campus Facilities. “Technology has changed how students learn, take classes, and how teachers teach classes.”

The changes and additions to the library created much more accessibility for students. Students have more opportunity to do group work, and there is an increased amount of open space available.

“The renovation created various learning spaces for individual student preferred learning styles,” said Library Director Anita Dey. “Group study space was designed for collaboration by providing technology and a variety of flexible furniture. Individual study space offers quieter surroundings.”

“There are nicer places for people to sit, plug in and do other things,” said Hocquard. “It’s a better place for people, especially off-campus students, to come to so they are not spending all their time in a corridor or dining room.”

Paige Teregan, a fourth-year special education major, agrees with that statement.

“Before, the library was crowded, and it was often hard to find a place to sit,” said Teregan. “For me, the renovations will be nice when trying to stay on campus to do my homework. Being a commuter, it can be hard to find spots to sit and do homework, so hopefully the added space makes that a little easier.”

The renovations have expanded areas for students to use to their benefit and have allowed for more accommodations to benefit students’ learning.

“The renovation project focused on creating a vibrant learning space bringing together academic support services, adding flexible furniture that caters to student learning style preferences, and providing technology that encourages collaboration,” said Dey.

In addition, the tutoring area and other help centers have been improved and are now more evident to all students.

“Gathering the Writing Center, the Center for Academic Achievement and the Math/Physics Tutoring Centers in one location on the library’s second floor makes these services more visible and convenient for students,” said Dey. “Also, adding the IT Support Desk to the first floor and a new Testing Center to the third floor creates even more academic support services at the library.”

With the renovations beginning in early 2016, students and staff are more than happy that they are completed, and many positive responses are coming from those on campus.

“I think the renovations are awesome and hopefully other students are excited about the changes too,” said Katie Spalding, a third year biochemistry major. “It’ll probably take some time to adjust to all the new stuff, but in the long run, I think it’ll be great.”

“I enjoy the change. My job is involved with change, and it’s a good thing to do,” said Hocquard. “I think it improves the campus and increases learning potential and experience. It’s good that schools in general are taking more interest, in that the students profit from being here; they actually learn, have more assistance, and more attention.”

As there are always new ideas and projects in the works, the library renovations have left a positive impact on SVSU’s campus.

“The most positive outcome for the students and other users of the library building and services is a functional, friendly, comfortable and effective environment to support their course and extra-curricular needs leading to their current and future success,” said Dey. “This new environment reflects a more user-centered, shared ownership, support-focused, 21st Century library.”