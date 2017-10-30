Marketing professor suspended again

SVSU officials have suspended marketing professor Gary Clark pending the completion of an apparent Title IX investigation.

“That matter is being handled by the Provost’s Office and the university’s Title IX Coordinator,” said Dean of Business and Management Anthony Bowrin.

Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Deborah Huntley confirmed Clark was on suspension.

“As this is a personnel matter, the University has no further comment at this time,” Huntley said.

On Monday, Oct. 23, Bowrin informed students in Clark’s classes that another professor would teach for the rest of the semester.

“We were told by (Bowrin) that Clark was relieved of his teaching privileges for the rest of the Fall 2017 semester,” said Dylan White, a fourth-year PTW major who is enrolled in Clark’s Marketing 335 class. “The dean said that because the investigation is ongoing, it would cause a distraction while teaching classes.”

University spokesman J.J. Boehm confirmed that Clark had been suspended in the past, but he would not say what the nature of the suspension was.

Title IX is a federal law mandating that no one be discriminated against in the education system on the basis of sex, sexual orientation or gender identity.

Officials had not yet responded to a Freedom of Information request from The Valley Vanguard.