Men’s basketball drops two weekend contests

The SVSU men’s basketball team dropped two games this past weekend, falling 87-54 to Lake Superior State University and 107-83 against Ferris State.

Against LSSU, the Lakers took over with points off the bench. 38 of the Lakers 87 came from the bench while the Cardinal bench contributed only six points. Not only did the Lakers dominate with points off the bench, they also shot 44.8 percent in the first half to the Cardinals 20.7 shooting percentage. The trend continued in the second half as the Lakers shot 66.7 percent in the second half to keep their lead throughout the game. LSSU also led in statistical categories such as boards, assists and committed fewer turnovers.

On the positive side for SVSU, freshman forward Liam Evans recorded his first career double-double as a Cardinal. Evans recorded 10 points, 11 rebounds, and three assists to earn Meijer “Player of the Game” honors.

Freshman guard DJ Hoskins and senior guard Mike Wells Jr. continued their high level of play for Saginaw Valley with 12 points and 14 points respectively. Both Wells and Hoskins shot 100 percent from the free throw line with 11 made all together. Overall, SVSU shot 11-12 from the charity stripe.

The Cardinals also took a hard loss to GLIAC foe Ferris State on Saturday, Feb. 3. However, four Cards scored in double figures with Wells having the team high 27. He also contributed four boards, and two assists.

Freshman center Sebastiano Lamonoto put up 11 in the first half and finished the game with 19 points, 8 boards and one steal. Wells Jr. had 12 in the first half.

Despite the strong offensive performance, it still wasn’t enough to hold off the Bulldog attack. Saginaw’s only lead came in the beginning of the game when they were up 6-5 early in the first half. Ferris then answered with a 14-0 run.

Sophomore forward Fred John Jr. also had 13 points, five rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block. Hoskins threw in 12 points, two rebounds, and one assist for the Cardinals. Sophomore guard Malik Garner led team with six assists.

Ferris State only shot 10 percent better than the Cardinals, only had two more rebounds and also only had five more points off of fast breaks. However, the Bulldogs held the advantage in many of the remaining statistical categories such as assists, points off turnovers, bench points and second chance points.

The Cardinals host both Michigan Tech and Northern Michigan this week. Thursday’s contest against MTU begins at 8 p.m. and the team squares off against Northern at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 10.