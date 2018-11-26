Men’s basketball falls to Oilers

After defeating Alma 88-78 on Tuesday, Nov. 13, the SVSU men’s basketball team (1-3) traveled to Findlay, Ohio, losing to the University of Findlay Oilers (3-0) on Saturday, November 17 for a Saturday night, regional match-up.
The Cards quickly moved their way to a seven-point lead in the first half of the game with a score of 21-14. The Oilers made a strong comeback in the first half to take the lead with five minutes left in the first half to make the game 28-27.
It was all Oilers for the rest of the half, as they expanded on that lead and the teams went to the dressing rooms with the first half ending with a score of 36-32 in favor of the Oilers.
At 11:56 of the first half, the Oilers put more distance between their score and the Cardinals score by 11 points and a score of 53-44.
The Oilers continued their strong play and kept their lead finishing the game with a 13-point victory against the Cardinals and a final score of 79-66. Findlay also moved to a 3-0 record with the win against SVSU, who falls to 1-3 on the season.
Freshman guard Myles Belyeu earned a game-high 23 points and added four re- bounds.
Sophomore center Sebastiano Lamonato led the Cardinals with 10 rebounds and boasted nine points. Aaron Overhiser had the most points by a player from the Oilers with 18 points and Alex White had the lead the Oilers in rebounds with 13.
Saginaw Valley shot 42.1 percent from the field while the Oilers were slightly more accurate with their shots from the floor, making 46.9 percent.
Both teams shot over 60 percent from the line, as 41 free throw shots were taken be- tween the teams.
The Cardinals then traveled to Hillsdale College to take on the Chargers on Sunday, Nov. 25, which concluded after The Valley Vanguard went to press.
Their next game will be a conference matchup against Michigan Tech (2-2) at home on Thursday, Nov. 29, at 8 p.m.