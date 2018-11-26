Men’s basketball falls to Oilers

After defeating Alma 88-78 on Tuesday, Nov. 13, the SVSU men’s basketball team (1-3) traveled to Findlay, Ohio, losing to the University of Findlay Oilers (3-0) on Saturday, November 17 for a Saturday night, regional match-up.

The Cards quickly moved their way to a seven-point lead in the first half of the game with a score of 21-14. The Oilers made a strong comeback in the first half to take the lead with five minutes left in the first half to make the game 28-27.

It was all Oilers for the rest of the half, as they expanded on that lead and the teams went to the dressing rooms with the first half ending with a score of 36-32 in favor of the Oilers.

At 11:56 of the first half, the Oilers put more distance between their score and the Cardinals score by 11 points and a score of 53-44.

The Oilers continued their strong play and kept their lead finishing the game with a 13-point victory against the Cardinals and a final score of 79-66. Findlay also moved to a 3-0 record with the win against SVSU, who falls to 1-3 on the season.