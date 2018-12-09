Men’s basketball loses fourth straight

The SVSU men’s basketball team took a tough road loss when they took on Ferris State University in Big Rapids on Saturday, Dec. 8. The loss increased the team’s losing streak to four.

SVSU scored the first eight points in the game, as they came off to a strong start early. However, the Bulldogs battled back quickly to tie the game up at eight.

The lead then began to switch throughout the first half, and SVSU was prepared to enter halftime with a slim 31-30 lead, but Jaylin McFadden of the Bulldogs sunk a three- pointer with just two seconds left in the half. The Bulldogs finished the first half with a 33-31 lead.

Ferris held the lead for the majority of the second half, but the Cardinals refused to be put away, as they constantly battled back. With less than six minutes of the half remaining, SVSU’s resiliency paid off, as they reclaimed the lead 61-60 off a free throw from junior forward Fred John Jr.