Men’s basketball loses fourth straight

The SVSU men’s basketball team took a tough road loss when they took on Ferris State University in Big Rapids on Saturday, Dec. 8. The loss increased the team’s losing streak to four.
SVSU scored the first eight points in the game, as they came off to a strong start early. However, the Bulldogs battled back quickly to tie the game up at eight.
The lead then began to switch throughout the first half, and SVSU was prepared to enter halftime with a slim 31-30 lead, but Jaylin McFadden of the Bulldogs sunk a three- pointer with just two seconds left in the half. The Bulldogs finished the first half with a 33-31 lead.
Ferris held the lead for the majority of the second half, but the Cardinals refused to be put away, as they constantly battled back. With less than six minutes of the half remaining, SVSU’s resiliency paid off, as they reclaimed the lead 61-60 off a free throw from junior forward Fred John Jr.
However, the last 30 seconds of the game saw the Bulldogs draining six free throws in a row, helping them solidify the victory.
Sophomore guard James Toohey led the Cardinals with 18 points and added four rebounds. John Jr. also came through with 16 points, seven rebounds and three steals.
Two other Cardinals also reached double digit points on the game in Myles Belyeu and Darnell Hoskins Jr., each earning 13.
The Cardinals look to snap their losing streak Monday, Dec. 17, as they return home to host Grace Christian at 7 p.m.