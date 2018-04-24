Men’s golf takes fourth

The men’s and women’s golf teams competed this past weekend at the GLIAC Championship tournament in Nashport, Ohio.

The men’s team tied for fourth, with senior Ryan Peruski finishing seventh individually. The women’s team was still competing at The Valley Vanguard’s time of publication.

The competition began on Friday, April 20, and after one round of play the men’s team sat in solo-eighth. Peruski led the Cardinals and nearly cracked the top-10 portion of the leaderboard, carding a four-over 76.

The team took advantage of moving day as they marched up the leaderboard to fifth place after 36 holes. This time, senior Austin Carter led the squad, shooting even par for the day. Peruski scored a two-over 74, landing him T-7.

Grand Valley State would end up carrying a second-round lead to take the GLIAC title after the final round of play, finishing with a three-round total of 884. SVSU would end up some 30 strokes behind GVSU in a two-way tie for fourth alongside Ashland. Peruski would continue to lead the Cardinals, posting a final score of six-over-par (222), finishing seventh in the GLIAC.

“I think we’re pleased with how we rebounded and there’s lots of positives to take heading into super regionals,” Peruski said. “The ability now to get outside and practice before regionals will be huge.”

The women’s team began the tournament with similar success, as the Lady Cards finished in the top-five after the first round of play. Sophomore Sabrina Coffman had a tremendous showing as she ended the first day T-2, three shots off the lead.

The Lady Cards also had a good Saturday, moving up to fourth as a team. Coffman shaved one stroke off her first-round score, landing her in a tie for seventh.