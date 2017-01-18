Men’s, women’s swim teams dive into win column

The Saginaw Valley swim and dive teams emerged victorious after a weekend of swimming against Ashland University and Hillsdale College.

The men defeated Ashland with a final score of 142.00-63.00.

The women competed in a dual meet against both Ashland and Hillsdale. The Lady Cardinals defeated Ashland 164.50-67.50 and Hillsdale 140.00-91.00.

Sophomores Amanda Thielen and Lydia Mattar, freshman Alexa Bloom, and junior Melanie Soenksen took the first event of the day, the 400-yard medley relay. The team placed a time of 3:59.76.

Thielen also placed second in the 1000-yard freestyle with a time of 11:14.90.

Soenksen timed out at 24.65 for the 50-yard freestyle resulting in a tie for first place. She placed first in the 100-yard freestyle as well with a time of 54.75.

Bloom finished third in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 55.91.

Mattar won the two other events she participated in. She won the 400-yard IM with a time of 4:35.92.

She also won the 200-yard breaststroke by over three seconds with a time of 2:23.05.

Alexandra Davis swam the 200-yard freestyle and the 500-yard freestyle, placing second and first, respectively. She timed out at 1:59.34 on the 200-yard freestyle, missing out on first place by less than three tenths of a second. She won the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5:17.70.

Junior Wilhelmina Francisco and senior Erica Wysocki were the two Cardinals to participate in diving events for either team.

Wysocki placed first in the 1-meter dive with a score of 257.02. She placed second in the 3-meter with a score of 212.77.

Francisco placed second in the 1-meter with a score of 212.12. She won the 3-meter with a score of 272.85.

“We put up an amazing fight against Ashland and Hillsdale,” Thielen said. “We have been setting up taper meetings all week with the coaches, discussing how we will practice up until GLIACs. This year, with the help of our strength coaches, we have excelled in the weight room and dryland conditioning.”

The men’s relay team followed the lead of the women’s. Sophomore Dalton Pokley, junior Shaun Yap, sophomore Dylan Kopacki, and freshman Jayden Hutchinson won the 400-yard medley relay with a time of 3:35.49.

Yap won his other two events, the 400-yard IM and the 200-yard breaststroke. His winning IM time was 4:12.18. He beat out fellow teammate, junior Shijie Ng, with a time of 2:07.81 to win the breaststroke.

Hutchinson swam well in his other two events. He narrowly edged out Ashland to take the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:46.07. His other event, the 200-yard butterfly, was a 1-2 finish between two Cardinals.

Hutchinson won with a time of 1:59.72 and sophomore Michael Spears finished second with a time of 2:01.69.

Pokley won the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 48.82. Ng finished closely in second with a time of 48.94.

Peter Lin won both of the events he took part in. The sophomore took the 1000-yard freestyle by more than 15 seconds with a time of 9:51.03. His other event was the 500-yard freestyle which he timed out at 4:44.21.

Head coach Bruce Zimmerman is happy with the way his team has performed this season in comparison to last season, stating that added depth to the roster has been beneficial.

“The season has gone well,” Zimmerman said. “We have shown substantial improvement throughout the fall semester and I feel the team is where they should be at this time of the season as we prepare for the final push toward the conference championships in 4 weeks. The team overall is much better than it was a year ago. We are a much deeper team than a season ago and that has helped us greatly in dual meet competitions.”