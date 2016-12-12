Millennials should reconsider the way they think, act

I am ashamed to be a part of the up-and-coming generation, the “millennials.” Not because we are considered failures from the generations above us, as they were told the same from their previous generations, but because of some of the people it has produced. This in absolutely no way applies to everyone and, in fact, a majority of millennials are not what I am about to describe. Most are hardworking, honest, all-around good people. However, there are plenty of outliers, and it’s really unfortunate seeing them act.

After waking up from Donald Trump’s well-earned and deserving victory, reports of protesting began coming in from major cities. OK, this is just fine, it’s our right to protest, so I could care less if some upset Democrats want to release their frustrations. But then they began taking them out on local businesses, the American flag and worst of all, fellow citizens. That’s when I realized something that I haven’t thought much into before: my generation is full of whiny, immature people who throw a fit every time something doesn’t go their way. I hear of students on campuses being emotionally distraught from Trump pulling off what appeared to be an improbable victory. Really? Emotionally distraught? Sounds more like butt-hurt children who can’t handle other peoples’ opinions. I saw full-grown adults crying over an election, but I won’t get into that right now. This unprofessional vocabulary seems to be the only way to describe them.

I find it funny to read in an email sent to students recently regarding the election results, “Whether a student is from around the corner or across the world, our obligation is the same: to show them respect and to treat them with civility.” This is coming after months of hate and disrespect toward people who show even the slightest amount of conservatism. So now we should respect everyone? Now that Donald Trump will be our president? Where was this months ago, when conservatives received an unfathomable amount of flak for supporting Trump? I can assure you they didn’t cry about it. But now, since there are people in my generation who are “traumatized” by a presidential candidate who was fairly elected into office that they didn’t vote for, we should all treat each other nicely? Now, I totally agree that everyone should be treated with the fullest respect and not discriminated based on any political, cultural or any other differences of that nature, but it just seems strange that a university needs to comfort thousands of grown adults after an election.

Lastly, millennials get offended far too easily. The fact that I am writing this column has probably offended a fair amount of our millennial readers. People constantly get offended by anything that does not line up with their beliefs. In no way shape or form must people agree with anything I or others say, but don’t be so offended. Just because someone doesn’t like the fact that Colin Kaepernick kneels during that national anthem does not make that opinion “appalling.” It simply makes it different from yours. What is, in fact, appalling is a group of individuals pulling somebody out of their vehicle and physically beating them because they were a Trump supporter. But this can slip by millennials because this person voted differently than them. The point is to not be offended by a student’s opinion in a college newspaper column or a person who states an opposing view.

Millennials are the future of this nation. I am proud of the country I have been brought up in and the values I have been taught. It is, however, hard to be proud of a generation that riots and burns the American flag when they do not get their way. I’m not singling out one particular group of people, it is simply what I have observed in the horribly biased media and society in general.

If there could be one message I could send to my fellow millennials, it would be this: Toughen up. Life could be a lot worse than what it is. It’s time to grow, learn and move on. Finally, do not feel personally attacked every time an opposite view comes into picture, just “suck it up,” a phrase that I’ve heard from a young age and have learned from ever since.