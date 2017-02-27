‘Nerd rage’ not always completely irrational

“Nerd rage” is a common term that most, if not all, gamers are incredibly familiar with. It is the notion of becoming so angry at a video game that it affects the player both audibly and visually in a way that can only be described as completely irrational by non-gamers.

With that said, is this over-the-top anger actually justified, or is it something that is a negative attribute that should be stamped out?

Gamers tend to be very emotional people. Those who use the term “gamer” as a primary personality trait generally are very prideful of their accomplishments within video games to the point of obsession and even addiction.

It is from this point of pride that nerd rage is born. Gamers do not see video games as a simple hobby. People do not put hundreds of hours into a single video game just because it is a fun time-waster.

The endorphin rush a gamer gets when he or she defeats a difficult boss or goes on a long killing spree is one that can be likened to eating sugar or even watching pornography. This is a very real feeling of pleasure that cannot be delivered by any other form of entertainment media.

The interactivity of video games allows for such a feeling to exist. Sure, people can feel a similar sense of pleasure from listening to a song or watching a movie, but because the viewer/listener had zero say in the final product, there is a disconnect.

This brings us to the idea of nerd rage. Because gamers take such severe pride in their performance within a video game, when that performance yields negative results, it is infuriating. Many gamers view their given game as the one thing in their lives that they can say they are not just good at, but are exceptional at. When that endorphin rush that they desire so dearly is blocked either due to their own performance or some uncontrollable force presented by the game, it makes sense that they would lash out in a way that is excessive.

To non-gamers, this comes off as irrational. “It’s just a video game, right? Why are you so mad?”

We are mad because that endorphin rush we love has been stifled. We are made because we failed ourselves. We are mad because the one highlight within the horrible day we just had has been ruined, and now nothing seems positive.

Not so irrational now, is it?