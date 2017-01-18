Nervous about travel? Just go

Just go. I think that if I had to give anyone advice, that would be it. One of the most important life lessons that I have learned is to never miss an opportunity to travel, whether it is across the country or across the world. I wholeheartedly believe that the best way to truly find and be yourself is by traveling. When one travels, they are faced with many new experiences, challenges, cultures, languages, atmospheres and many other things that would otherwise not be imagined.

Traveling is known to be beautiful, glorious and life-changing. While the posts of exotic places that one sees on social media make the hearts of the viewers long to be there with that person, the challenges that come along with traveling–which I believe make the experience the most rewarding–are usually not what is shared for everyone to see.

Of course it is pleasant to see photos of someone’s experience snorkeling off an island, having breakfast at a local coffee shop, zip-lining through the jungle or walking the streets of Europe. And again, I believe that all aspects of traveling are beautiful and moments worth cherishing. However, the experiences that really challenge someone are what I believe to be the most rewarding and truly show that person who they are and what they are capable of.

Many times, there is so much unfamiliarity that people don’t know exactly what to do, how to act, communicate, form relationships, etc. Being faced with that variation of experiences challenges them to take a step back and evaluate who they are, and how they can make the situation the best possible.

How is someone able to communicate with the locals who speak another language? What will they do when their flight is canceled and they are stuck in the airport? What happens when there is a 12-hour layover in a foreign country with a six-hour time difference and sleep deprivation sets in? What if their luggage is lost on its way to the country one will be studying in for the semester?

Those are just a few of the many possibilities of challenges that may be faced. Even though “challenges” is often a negative word, I promise that the word carries a different meaning when you are traveling.

Whether an opportunity is presented to study abroad, attend an international conference, visit a city that has not been visited before–just go. New people will be met, new experiences will be fulfilled and whatever it is that has previously held someone back before, will be waiting for them when they return back home.

The experiences that come with traveling are experiences that cannot be replaced or experienced in any other way. Traveling causes one to see things in a whole new light and opens one’s eyes up to the vast world around them. Just go, get out there, meet new people, experience new things and give yourself memories that you will cherish forever. No matter how unfamiliar the location may be, or how intimidating the experience seems, I promise that it is worth it.