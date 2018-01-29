New executive assistant takes on busy role

Last Monday night at Student Association’s (SA) bi-weekly meeting, second-year psychology major Raegan Schultz was appointed to the position of Executive Assistant (EA) following confirmation in the house.

The appointment and confirmation come after SA veteran and last semester’s EA Cody McKay, a former SA president, graduated following the end of the Fall 2017 semester.

“I will always cherish the memories and experiences that I had while in Student Association,” McKay said. “This organization has grown so much since I started, and I truly believe that both the current and future members of SA will continue that growth for years to come.”

To assume the role, Schultz came before the house and gave a short presentation on her qualifications and plans and goals for the position, which was followed by a question-and-answer period. From there, she left the room, and SA members discussed her candidacy. Once discussion ended, members of the association voted on a secret ballet to either appoint Schultz or vote “no confidence.” Following the voting results, a total of 19 affirmative votes and one no confidence vote, she was officially confirmed for the position.

Schultz, a Saginaw native, joined Student Association as soon as appointments opened during her freshman year.

“I hit the ground running,” Schultz said. “I really have gained so much information about the budget and the inner workings of SA, how the reserve works and things like that. I had a lot of experience by the end of last semester where I felt really comfortable applying for this position.”

Last year, Schultz was up for confirmation for the Allocations Director position, but concerns over her time commitments as a Resident Assistant (RA) led to her not being confirmed.

“I think I’ve proven that I’ve been able to commit a lot of time to the association this year while still being an RA,” she said. “People were concerned with that. Now I don’t think they are.”

The main duties of the Executive Assistant include managing the association’s budget, keeping meeting minutes, handling taxes, processing allocations and ensuring the office is organized and well-supplied.

“I think this position is unique in that it can promote transparency within the association because that’s a lot of what students really want to know,” Schultz said. “I want to be really open with students, and I want students to be able to get those answers to those questions.”

Additionally, Schultz plans to bring some new ideas to her new role going forward.

“I really like the idea of making sure people realize how much of a resource SA can be to students,” she said.

Schultz had been performing EA duties for some time prior to being officially confirmed, adding to her level of comfort with the position. Last year, she spent time assisting then-EA Timothy Nelson with allocations and other duties as she developed experience with the role, long before she had officially planned to apply for it.

SA President Lauren Kreiss said Schultz beat out five other applicants, three of whom were not in SA.

“She was behind the scenes learning how to do this,” Kreiss said. “What really stood out to us was that she came up with ideas that we had never really heard before.”