News briefs | Week of Jan. 30, 2017

SVSU’s publication Cardinal Sins was awarded first place with special merit for its Fall 2015/Winter 2016 issue by the America Scholastic Press Association (ASPA). It was also named “Most Outstanding College Literary – Art Magazine” alongside two other journals. This is the 10th consecutive year the publication has won first place from ASPA.

A member of SVSU’s Model United Nations organization, Stephanie Wortman, recently received the Distinguished Delegate award. This honor is given to a member who has served for four years and has attended the American Model United Nations in Chicago four times and one national conference. Wortman, a Frankenmuth native, has spent her time in SV Model United Nations, attending several conferences and has served on the executive board.