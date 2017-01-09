A nontraditional perspective on a new semester

In the spirit of New Year’s resolutions and a fresh semester here at SVSU, I’d like to share some of my experiences being a nontraditional student. Since I’ve returned to school to finish my degree, I’ve seen several of my friends and classmates suffer the same pitfalls I did when I first attended college. It pains me to see students here who I know are smart and talented, but who lack the motivation or study skills required for academic success.

Years ago, I was on the same four-year plan as most. It sounds silly to say now, but I had no real grasp of what it took to complete a major. I never attended orientation and took whatever classes seemed interesting at the time whether they applied to my major or not. I was depressed, spent more time on video games than studying and fell into a pattern of risky behavior in regards to drinking and partying. I started flunking tests I had not studied for, missing lectures and ultimately failing my classes.

Eventually, I dropped out and entered the workforce. I worked several menial jobs and eventually, by sheer luck, landed a lucrative IT position. My heart wasn’t in it though, and after three years, I was burnt out. When my girlfriend accepted a job at SVSU, we moved to the area, and I began attending classes again.

Returning to college is the best decision I ever made. I love being back in school and have excelled as a nontraditional student. However, I wish I had done things differently. My story has several lessons in it that all students should consider.

If you’re chronically struggling as a student, the first thing to ask yourself is whether or not you really want to be in college. While a university education was the right choice for me, it’s not the only option available, and not everyone has to stick to the rigid four-year plan. The best option for people like me would probably be to work for a year or two after high school before launching into college.

There’s also the option of going into a trade or attending vocational school. Those pathways are no better or worse than pursuing a four-year degree; they’re just different. And let’s be real, plumbers and electricians are probably going to be making more money than most of us will immediately after graduation.

For those who do decide to complete a four-year degree at a university, the best advice I can give for success has to do with study habits, time management and seeking help when it’s needed.

The old adage about needing to devote two hours of study time to every hour of lecture is largely true unless you luck out and land an unusually easy class. There are many people who find a way to succeed in college while working multiple jobs or raising children, so there’s really no excuse for the average student not to put the time in.

That said, having free time to study and using that free time effectively are two different things. One of the most important things for students to learn is how to devote enough time to studying while fulfilling other obligations in life. It’s not always easy, but you can prevent loads of headaches and last-minute cramming by prioritizing school tasks before hobbies or social activities.

I constantly hear other students say they do their best work when they’re under pressure. While a time crunch can certainly be motivating, people who say this and leave their classwork to the last minute are fooling themselves. Sure, you can procrastinate and bang out a decent paper the night before it’s due; anyone can. Realistically, though, there’s no way that paper is going to be as good as it would have been if you had started early and put a week of quality work into it. Never accept the bare minimum from yourself.

Finally, it’s extremely important for students to avail themselves of the resources that SVSU offers when they need help. Our professors hold regular office hours for the sole purpose of meeting with students and advising them. There’s also free, high-quality tutoring available at the Center for Academic Achievement and the Writing Center, as well as expert help from the research librarians at the Zahnow Library Research Center. The Student Counseling Center offers help for anyone dealing with stress, test anxiety or other personal issues – even those not directly related to school. These resources are there for you; you’re already paying for them. There’s always someone at SVSU who can help; you just have to seek them out.

Don’t make the same mistakes I did. Treat school like it’s your job and be prepared to put serious work in. Be willing to set aside childish things for a few years of your life. Don’t let your ego or social hang-ups prevent you from reaching out for help when you need it. You made it this far in your education, you owe it to yourself and to your future to put in the best effort and thrive.