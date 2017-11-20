NRHH honors exemplary secretaries, staff

Last week, the National Residence Hall Honorary (NRHH) chapter recognized five secretaries on SVSU’s campus for Secretary Spotlight Week.

Each of the secretaries were presented with a certificate and a pie.

“(The voting of secretary nominees) is done in our meetings,” said NRHH member Amos Privette, a fourth-year English secondary education major. “Members will call off names and an explanation of why (each secretary) was nominated. Then (the members) vote, and the top five are picked.”

Madison Overbey nominated Shelly Loose, the Ryder Center secretary, because of how well she helps manage the facility’s operations. Tyler Kwapis voted for Scott Mellendorf, saying he goes above and beyond as a research librarian, being resourceful and helpful with students’ assignments. Cathy Davis was nominated by Zachary Nine because she is always kind with a positive attitude when advising pre-med students. Another nominee was Valerie Taylor, chosen by Ra’Ven Miller for her flawless management in Gilbertson Hall. Lastly, Alicea Moll from Career Services was nominated by Lauren Miller, who praised her character and work ethic.

Moll was awarded her second Secretary Spotlight certificate and caramel apple pie.

“It is always such a great honor to be recognized by the students, because sometimes, I feel what I do doesn’t impact them,” Moll said. “So when I get something like this (nomination), it just shows what I do does help them in a way. … I am really excited and really honored.”

NRHH is focusing on reaching out and working alongside other campus organizations. The organization’s membership is limited to 1 percent of the students on campus, and it is committed to the service and recognition of the SVSU campus and community.

“Because NRHH is the top 1 percent of the university, the size varies every year,” Privette said. “Now, I think we have about 27 members.”

Privette added that the organization recently included the option for prospective members to apply to be a part of NRHH without a nomination from a current member. They anticipate gaining a more diverse population in response. NRHH hopes to continue recognizing the students and faculty’s hard work and impact on SVSU’s campus.

SVSU’s NRHH Olivia A. Lake chapter was chartered in 2003. Some of the annual events NRHH organizes are the Secretary Spotlight and Stars, which occurs in October and honors services that affect residential students.